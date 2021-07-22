Monte Carlo Night Sept. 18

Amarillo—The third annual Monte Carlo Night to benefit Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle will take place Saturday, Sept. 18 from 6:30pm to 11:30pm in Monsignor Tash Hall at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter.
Reservations are $75 per person or two for $125. Four levels of sponsorship for the evening are available: • WinStar Event Sponsorship is $1,000; • Atlantic City Event Sponsorship is $2,500; • Las Vegas Event Sponsorship is $5,000; and, • Monte Carlo Event Sponsorship is $10,000.
The evening will include food from Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center executive chef Jason Haschke, music from Esquire Jazz Band, live and silent auctions, casino games courtesy of the Men’s Club of St. Thomas the Apostle Church and various minigames to enhance your enjoyment of the evening.
“We want you to feel like a movie star as you walk the red carpet into the event,” said Jeff Gulde, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle.
Proceeds from the evening will benefit: • The CCTXP Emergency Youth Shelter; • The CCTXP Hunger Project Food Pantry; and, • The CCTXP English as a Second Language (ESL) Program.
Present in the Texas Panhandle since 1932, Catholic Charities has actively advocated for the poor, the at-risk, the misunderstood, the hungry and the homeless throughout its existence, according to Gulde.
“We give food and drink to the hungry,” he said. “We provide eyecare to low- income adults. We shelter 16 individuals and or families in our low-income housing. We protect abused and neglected children in our youth shelter. We reunite runaways with their families in the National Safe Place Program. We welcome refugees who seek an opportunity for a new life for themselves and their children. We help documented immigrants become U.S. citizens. We teach the English language to those who do not yet speak it. We offer mentoring and tutoring to foreign born school age children.”
For additional information, to purchase tickets or for more details regarding sponsorship opportunities, please contact Gulde at 806-376-4571 or go online to the agency’s website, cctxp.org. The deadline to make reservations is Wednesday, Sept. 15.