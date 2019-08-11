Monte Carlo Night To Benefit Catholic Charities

Amarillo—It’s a new spin on the annual fall fundraiser for Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle.
Formerly known as Fall Ball, the event has been rebranded this year as Monte Carlo Night. The fundraiser is set for Saturday, Sept. 28 from 6:30pm to 11:30pm in the Ann Crouch Activity Center at Sunset Center, 3701 Plains Blvd.
Tickets are $75 per person or two for $125. Four levels of sponsorship for the evening are available:
• Bronze Event Sponsorship is $1,000;
• Silver Event Sponsorship is $2,500;
• Gold Event Sponsorship is $5,000; and,
• Platinum Event Sponsorship is $10,000.
The evening will include food from Joe’s Catering, music from the Esquire Jazz Band, live and silent auctions and casino games courtesy of the Men’s Club of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Amarillo.
Proceeds from the evening will benefit:
• The CCTXP Emergency Youth Shelter;
• The CCTXP Hunger Project Food Pantry; and,
• The CCTXP English as a Second Language (ESL) Program.
Present in the Texas Panhandle since 1932, Catholic Charities has actively advocated for the poor, the at-risk, the misunderstood, the hungry and the homeless throughout its existence, according to executive director Jeff Gulde.
“We give food and drink to the hungry,” said Gulde. “We provide eyecare to low income adults. We shelter 16 individuals and or families in our low-income housing. We protect abused and neglected children in our youth shelter. We reunite runaways with their families in the National Safe Place Program. We welcome refugees who seek an opportunity for a new life for themselves and their children. We help documented immigrants become US citizens and we help overcome communication barriers caused by different languages. We teach the English language to those who do not yet speak it.”
For additional information, to purchase tickets or for more details regarding sponsorship opportunities, please contact Gulde at 376-4571 or go online to the agency’s website,
www.cctxp.org.