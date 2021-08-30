Moral Life Course To Be Offered In October, November

Amarillo—The first of eight scheduled opportunities to take the course on The Moral Life/La Vida Moral will be offered Saturday, Oct. 23, according to Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, coordinator of the Diocesan Office of Faith Formation.
While catechists in the Diocese of Amarillo are encouraged to take advantage of this on-going Faith Formation opportunity, the course is open to any and all wishing to attend, which are being offered throughout the Diocese of Amarillo in October and November.
All presentations will be taught from 9:00am to noon in both English and Spanish, according to Sister María Elena. The Moral Life/La Vida Moral course is one of eight segments in a series of courses for the Faith Formation Basic Certification, which includes Introduction to the Scriptures; Prayer—The Four Types of Prayer; The Trinity; the Sacraments of Initiation; Sacraments of Healing; Ministry of Catechesis; and, The Liturgy/La Liturgia.
The schedule for The Moral Life/La Vida Moral are: • Saturday, Oct. 23, for the North Deanery at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 915 South Maddox in Dumas; • Saturday, Oct. 30, for the East Deanery at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 810 West 23rd in Pampa; • Saturday, Nov. 6, for the South Deanery at St. Anthony’s Church, 115 North 25 Mile Ave. in Hereford; and, • Saturday, Nov. 13, for the Central Deanery in the Conference Center at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave. in Amarillo.
“There is no charge for this course,” said Sister María Elena. “All catechists in the Diocese of Amarillo who need this segment are expected to attend. We want to particularly encourage catechists who need this one segment to complete their basic certification to attend.”
For more information, please contact your parish DRE or Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, coordinator of the Diocesan Office of Faith Formation at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-383-2243, ext. 113.