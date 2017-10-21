Guest Column: National Vocations Awareness Week

By Father Gabriel Garcia

Diocesan Vocations Director

Did you know that in our country, compared to 50 years ago, there are 20,000 fewer priests and 130,000 fewer religious sisters? At the same time, the Catholic population has continued to grow steadily. Many factors have contributed to the decline: growing secularism, a lengthened period of adolescence, attitudes about celibacy, etc.



National Vocation Awareness Week (NVAW) is an annual week-long celebration of the Catholic Church in the United States dedicated to promoting vocations to the priesthood, diaconate and consecrated life through prayer and education, and to renew our prayers and support for those who are considering one of these particular vocations.



NVAW will be observed the week of Sunday, Nov. 5 through Saturday, Nov. 11. During this Vocations Awareness week, I ask that you pray that young people in today’s society will hear and respond to God’s call. I encourage everyone to do their part to encourage them to consider the priesthood and religious life.



"Prayer for vocations is the responsibility of the entire Church. Often times we think that vocations will come from somewhere else, and yet God invites us to consider that he is raising up vocations to priesthood, consecrated life, and the permanent diaconate from within our own communities, even our own families" said Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, bishop designate of Arlington, Va., chairman of the U.S. bishops' Committee on Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations. "Our willingness to invite those within our own communities and families to consider that God may be calling them to Priesthood or consecrated life will bear abundant fruit in the Church and bring great joy and happiness to those called. We want what is best for our children; even more so does God desire their happiness."



Research suggests that community encouragement plays an important role in the discernment process. "Following God's will is the greatest adventure any person can experience," said Father Luke Ballman, USCCB's associate director of Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations. "Fear of losing something holds many people back from responding generously to God, and yet it is when we embrace the adventure wholeheartedly for ourselves or those whom we love that we experience joy unlike anything we have known thus far in our lives."



Pope Francis, in his homily at the final Mass of the 2016 World Youth Day in Krakow, encouraged the youth of the world to open their hearts to Jesus. "Don't be afraid to say 'yes' to Him with all your heart, to respond generously and to follow Him!" said Pope Francis. "Don't let your soul grow numb, but aim for the goal of a beautiful love which also demands sacrifice."



Let us then join in prayer that the Lord of the Harvest will send abundant workers to His field of the Diocese of Amarillo. We need priests, we need permanent deacons, we need religious men and women, but we need to pray that young men and women will listen in their hearts to this invitation to a life of love and sacrifice.



Father Gabriel Garcia is Parochial Administrator of Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Dumas, and Diocesan Vocations Director.

