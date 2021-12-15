Nazareth Christmas Pageant Dec. 19-20

Nazareth—For the 22nd time overall and the first time in three years, parishioners at Holy Family Church will present a Christmas Pageant.
Performances are scheduled tonight (Sunday) and Monday, Dec. 20, both evenings at 7:30, according to parishioner Nicole Schulte.
The origins of the pageant date back to 1972 and a handful of parishioners have been a part of the pageant since its beginnings, she added.
According to a 1976 story about the pageant penned by Rita Book, the Christmas Pageant was the brainstorm of then-pastor Father (later Monsignor) Stanley Crocchiola. Book wrote that Father Crocchiola was “a dynamic personality, with energy to spare, he is most famous for his numerous books about the early Texas Panhandle and historical writings of the New Mexican immortal Indian Chiefs.”
Among those Father Crocchiola shared the idea of a Christmas Pageant with was the late Donna Benke Birkenfeld, a native of Lawton, Okla., who during her college years in San Antonio sang roles in 10 different productions, ranging from musical comedies to opera. Birkenfeld wrote the original 10 scenes of script and composed two original songs for the pageant: Soldier Search and Magnificat before her untimely passing in February 1974.
To make this Christmas Pageant a reality takes approximately 128 people, according to Schulte, which includes actors and those behind the scenes—prop men, the choir and production assistants.
The married couple of Shelby Ramaekers and Troy Ramaekers will play Mary and Joseph. Other cast members include: • Hugh Durbin as Simeon; • David Olvera as Zechariah; • Shane Ethridge as Herod; • Spencer Acker and Dayson Schacher, as Common Men; • Leo Huseman as the Child Jesus; • Jack Wanjura as the Older Jesus; • Troy Gerber as the Angel Gabriel; • Mac Annen as the Inn Keeper; • Lesly Annen as Elizabeth; • Mickey Hochstein, Creed Hochstein, Cash Hochstein, Trace Schulte and Pierce Wilhelm as Shepherds; • Matt Olvera, Derrick Schacher and Mason Kleman as the Wise Men; • Bradley Gerber, Braden Wethington, Landon Schulte, Tyson Schulte and Alec Braddock as Soldiers; and, • Kim Schulte, Macee Huseman, Kristin Braddock, Grace Huseman and Karen Wanjura as Mothers.
“We hope that our presentation of this pageant will give everyone a moment to take a breath and give themselves time to think about the real reason for the season with family and friends,” Schulte said.
This will be the sixth performance of the pageant since 2009, according to Schulte. There is no admission for the pageant and love offerings will be accepted both evenings.
Holy Family Church is located at 210 St. Joseph Street. For additional information about the 22nd performance of the Nazareth Christmas Pageant, please call the Holy Family parish at 806-945-2616.