New Chapel, Aging In Place Facility Blessing Scheduled

Prayer Town Emmanuel—Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will bless and dedicate the new Our Lady of the Angels Chapel and the new Project Emmanuel Aging in Place facility for the Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ during a 10:30am Mass on Saturday, April 13.
According to The West Texas Catholic archives, ground was broken Oct. 4, 2022 for the 10,000 square-foot facility. In addition to the Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, the new building includes eight wheelchair accessible rooms, a new infirmary, wide hallways with handrails and a recreation room that doubles as a tornado shelter.
The new chapel, which will be wheelchair accessible, includes a new sacristy, a wheelchair accessible restroom, a gathering area and a room dedicated to state-of-the-art audio visual technology.
Other improvements at Prayer Town Emmanuel include a new entryway to the Mother House, additional paved parking spots and a paved walkway.
According to the Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ website (disciplesofthelordjesuschrist.org), in 1972 the Lord began to draw together a small group of young women around Mother John Marie Stewart to begin formation as a religious community. The women followed the Disciple’s Holy Rule given to her by the Lord on Jan. 22, 1972, which the order now call the Disciple’s Founding Document. All of these women were involved in the Catholic Charismatic Renewal and shared a common vision of the Church as entering into a “New Pentecost” in fulfillment of the wisdom and directives of the Second Vatican Council (e.g, Lumen Gentium 4,7,13,20 and Perfectae Caritatis 8).
In 1977, dear friends of the sisters, Bill Brashears and his wife Jackie, were instrumental in recommending to Bishop Lawrence M. DeFalco that 664 acres of pasture land near Channing, which was offered to the Diocese of Amarillo by Oliver Bivins be given to the community. It was there that the Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ settled and built Prayer Town Emmanuel.