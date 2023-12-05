New Date Announced For Hart Thematic Retreat

Amarillo—The second of three Thematic Retreats scheduled so far this school year has been rescheduled.
The Thematic Retreat originally scheduled Dec. 2 at St. John Nepomucene Church, 312 7th Street, in Hart for the South Deanery has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16.
This retreat is for students in seventh through twelfth grades. Cost is $15.00 in advance and $25.00 at the door. The registration fee includes registration, a retreat t-shirt, two meals and supplies.
The only other retreat that has been booked so far is Saturday, March 9 for the East Deanery at St. Mary’s Church, Wheeler.
The theme of the retreats is Heaven Meets Earth.
To learn more about youth activities and thematic retreats in the Diocese of Amarillo, please go to the diocesan website, amarillodiocese.org. Go to the Ministries header and click Youth Ministry. Once on the Youth Ministry page, look for the submenu’s for Deanery Youth Activities and/or Deanery Retreats. For additional information on hosting a retreat, please contact Oscar Guzman at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-383-2243 ext. 118; via text at 806-670-5278; or via email, [email protected].