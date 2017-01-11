New Diocesan Pastoral Center To Open Monday, Jan. 16



Amarillo—For employees at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, it’s the end to nearly 63 years for one building and the beginning for another building.



The new Diocesan Pastoral Center is expected to open its doors for its first day of operations on Monday, Jan. 16 at 9:00am, according to Deacon Phil Whitson, Diocesan Chief Financial Officer.



The opening of the new building brings down the curtain on the former Diocesan

Pastoral Center at 1800 North Spring, which had served the Diocese of Amarillo since its dedication on Jan. 28, 1954.



The new building is the fourth chancery building in the just-over 90-year history of the Diocese of Amarillo. According to diocesan archives, the first chancery was located at Sacred Heart Cathedral at 817 Taylor from 1929 to 1937. It moved to 1110 Washington St. and remained there until operations were moved to 1800 North Spring.



The new, single-story, 37,000 square-foot Diocesan Pastoral Center includes:

• Thirty-one individual or multi-person offices;

• Five meeting rooms;

• Thirteen storage rooms;

• An expanded Archives Museum to showcase diocesan historial artifacts;

• Two fire-proof vaults to protect historical sacramental records;

• A Conference Center, with classroom style seating for up to 150 people and a catering kitchen;

• A chapel with sufficient seating to allow all employees to participate in Mass and prayer services;

• Adequate parking for employees and guests;

• A dedicated employee break room and two conference rooms;

• Handicap accessible restrooms; and,

• A courtyard to host events and small receptions.



“This new Pastoral Center comes at a time when we have experienced significant foundation failure with the building at 1800 North Spring,” said Deacon Whitson.



“The new building also provides meeting space, an amenity we did not have in the former building. Many of our various departments have had to use parish facilities to host meetings in the past, since we did not have a meeting space large enough to handle their needs.”



The former Pastoral Center building, which was built for approximately $200,000, was made possible, largely through a $125,000 gift from the estate of Mr. and Mrs. Pete Bosen, pioneer members of the Diocese of Amarillo, through their nephew, Father W.F. Bosen, who was the executor of the estate. It was blessed and dedicated on Jan. 28, 1954 by then-Bishop Laurence J. FitzSimon.



After the new chancery is built, the soon-to-be former chancery building will be demolished with plans to grass in that area and make it available for neighborhood use, Deacon Whitson said.



“We’re really excited about our new Diocesan Pastoral Center, and very appreciative of the people of the Diocese of Amarillo who have opened their hearts and their resources to make this possible,” he said.



“We know what they’ve done for us is a huge sacrifice, and there’s no way we can express our true appreciation for what they’ve done for us.”

