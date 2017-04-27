New Executive Director For Amarillo Agency For Women

Amarillo—Erica Knox has been named the new Executive Director of the Amarillo Agency for Women. The appointment by the agency’s board was announced April 27.



Knox succeeds the late Mary Jo Monroe, who founded and served the agency since 1987.



Knox has an extensive background working with pregnancy resource centers, pregnancy crisis hotlines and adoption. She currently serves on the Advisory Council for Life Perspectives, an agency that specializes in training for after abortion healing and support.



Knox earned a Master of Social Work degree from the University of North Carolina in 2003 and a Bachelor of Social Work and Sociology from the University of Kentucky in 2002. She is a member of St. Ann’s Church in Canyon where she attends with her husband and six children and serves as the Director of Youth Ministries.



“I am excited for the opportunity to serve the expectant mothers of Amarillo, to encourage them in choosing a parenting or adoption plan for their child and to help provide them with the support to make this decision.” Knox stated. “The Amarillo Agency for Women continues to play a vital role in serving women, and we plan to increase awareness of the Agency in our community.”



For additional information, to volunteer, or to donate, please contact the Amarillo Agency for Women at 353-0900 or see their page on Facebook.