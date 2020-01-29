New Holy Cross Event Center To Be Blessed Feb. 5

Amarillo—Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will bless and dedicate the new Holy Cross Catholic Academy Event Center at 4102 South Bonham Wednesday, Feb. 5 after an 8:15am Mass with the HCCA students, staff and faculty at St. Joseph’s Church.
The new facility replaces one of the final reminders of the early days of the Diocese of Amarillo, the building once known as Price College Gym, which has been known since 2000 as Holy Cross Gymnasium. The 80-year-old gym at 1901 North Spring, which was dedicated on Oct. 29, 1939, was considered the oldest gym in continuous use in the Texas Panhandle. It hosted its final event on Dec. 13.
The new Holy Cross Catholic Academy Event Center, constructed at a cost of just over $2 million, is a 16,500 square-foot building, which has approximately 50% more usage space than the former gym. The new event center hosted its first “official” event Dec. 19 with the annual Alumni Game and hosted its first basketball games Jan. 18 against Wichita Falls Christ Academy.
The new building features:
• A regulation basketball court, which can be split into two volleyball courts for future tournaments or two basketball courts for basketball practices, with a moveable curtain separating the courts;
• A permanent stage for drama, choir and band concerts, commencement exercises and fundraisers;
• Home and visitor dressing rooms for both boys and girls;
• A gathering area;
• A concession stand;
• A weight room;
• A full kitchen;
• A Hospitality Room;
• Modern day efficient heating and air conditioning;
• Hot water;
• A washer and dryer; and,
• A Training Room.
Mike Buccola and Floyd Lane were the contractors for the new event center, and it was Lane who helped spearhead the construction project.
“After seeing the smiles and enthusiasm on the student’s faces, all of the hard work has been worth it,” said Lane.
Lane added that in the past during volleyball and basketball seasons that parents and Holy Cross staff spent on average 80 minutes a day driving students back and forth from the old gym. With the new facility, travel time and gas consumption will be reduced drastically.
“This new event center has launched positive changes in our community which has breathed new life into Holy Cross,” said Angela Seidenberger, Head of School at Holy Cross. “It has brought such great spirit and pride to our community. To see the high school cheering on the middle school during games and vice versa is warming to the heart. They are genuinely excited for each other. The students participated in some of the labor of the building and getting it ready, so there is a great amount of ownership and gratitude among our student body.
“It has been almost overwhelming to see the amount of support from the greater community that have shown up to help provide a helping hand. We are truly blessed!”
"Thank you to all our benefactors, parents and friends for all their gifts of not only funding, but also time and talents,” said Tim Gallegos, HCCA athletic director.
So far, approximately $895,000 has been raised toward the construction of the new event center. For additional information about the new HCCA Event Center or to make a monetary gift, please contact Seidenberger or Holy Cross publicist Miechele Ronquillo during school hours at 355-9637.