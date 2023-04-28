New Leadership For Retreat Center

Amarillo—Disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ Sister Elizabeth Ann Dockery is the new Executive Director at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center. The appointment, which takes effect on May 1, was made by Bishop Patrick J. Zurek.
Sister Elizabeth Ann replaces fellow Disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ Sister Stella Maris Hamann, who was appointed to the post on Jan. 24, 2022.
A native Texan, Sister Elizabeth Ann was raised as a protestant by her grandparents who taught her to find peace and joy in the midst of suffering by having a strong relationship with the Lord. She found that joy especially through music, pursuing a career as a professional double bass player and orchestra director. It was while working on her Master’s degree at Southern Methodist University that Sister Elizabeth Ann realized that the Catholic Church contained the fullness of truth.
In 2004 Sister Elizabeth Ann entered the Catholic Church. Two years later she realized her vocational call to be a Religious Sister and left the world to obtain her ultimate treasure: Christ Himself. Sister Elizabeth Ann made her first profession of temporary vows on Dec. 8, 2007 and professed her final vows on Dec. 1, 2012.
“I continue on the journey of finding and sharing joy in suffering,” she said. “Through personal illness, deaths and other tragedies, I seek to glorify the Lord through it all and to provide hope for those I minister to.”
Sister Elizabeth Ann previously served in Mission Advancement for the Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ.
Learn more about the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center at 806-383-1811 or online, bdrc.org.