New Leadership Named For Three Catholic Schools

Amarillo/Hereford—A new Head of School at Holy Cross Catholic Academy and new principals for St. Joseph’s School, Amarillo and St. Anthony’s School, Hereford, have been named by Christine Wanjura, Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Amarillo and Lubbock.
Craig Logan, who has been Associate Head of School at HCCA the past three years, is the new Head of School.
Patricia Hernandez, who has taught the past three years at Hereford High School, is the new Principal at St. Joseph’s School.
Linda Gonzalez, formerly with the Hereford Independent School District, is the new Principal at St. Anthony’s School.
The appointments take effect for the 2022-23 school year.
An educator for 33 years, Logan was a Science teacher at Happy High School and a Chemistry/Physical Science teacher at Amarillo High School. He began his career in administration at Amarillo High School and has been an administrator at North Heights Alternative School and Crockett Middle School before retiring from Amarillo ISD three years ago. Logan’s wife, Denise, retired from Randall High School after 36 years in Career and Technology Education. The couple has two children: Chase is in the United States Coast Guard, stationed in Washington, DC and Kayla is a special education teacher in Prosper.
The daughter of Ester and Primitivo Martinez of Tulia, Martinez attended West Texas A&M University, graduating with a Bachelor’s in Traditional Spanish. She also owns a Master’s of Art in Teaching and a Master’s of Education in Leadership. Martinez has 12 years of experience in the classroom, having taught nine years of Spanish, two years of Math and a year of English as a Second Language (ESL). “I truly believe my vocation is in education,” she said. “I absolutely love being on a team of growing students. They are our future and we have to help them become better citizens and future leaders."
A lifelong resident of Hereford, Gonzalez attended West Texas State University (now West Texas A&M University), where she obtained Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Education. Employed with the Hereford Independent School District for 42 years, Gonzalez was a Para Professional, Teacher, Assistant Principal and Principal. “Children are my inspiration,” she said. “I have spent 42 years of my life trying to make children realize their dreams and hopes for their future. My goal is to inspire staff members and students to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, because, at the end of the day, more leaders are better than one.”