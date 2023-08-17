New Ownership For Catholic Radio In Diocese Of Amarillo

Amarillo—Catholic Radio in the Diocese of Amarillo is now under new ownership.
The assets of Catholic Radio of the Texas High Plains, dba, St. Valentine Catholic Radio (SVCR), has been acquired by La Promesa Foundation, dba, Guadalupe Radio Network (GRN). The transaction was formally approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Aug. 7.
The stations now under the umbrella of Guadalupe Radio Network are: • KDJW, 1010AM; • KTNZ, 1360AM; • KSJH, 102.3FM and KHFN, 105.5FM, both low-power FM stations in Castro County; and, • Two low-power FM’s in Amarillo, at 93.5FM and 94.5FM.
Based in Midland, La Promesa Foundation is a non-profit organization established in May 1996 by a group of lay Catholics. The Foundation chose the name ‘La Promesa’ because in the beginning, the Incorporators made a ‘promise’ in its mission statement, requesting the intercession of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
In a covenant of love to our Lord Jesus Christ and our Blessed Mother, La Promesa commits itself to: • Promote the sanctity of life from conception until natural death; • Carry out the mission of evangelization as called for by our Baptism; • To help build strong holy families; and, • To promote holy vocations.
The acquisition of the six stations formerly owned by Catholic Radio of the Texas High Plains, brings Guadalupe Radio Network to 45 stations operating in five states and the District of Columbia. GRN is the only Catholic radio organization establishing both English and Spanish Catholic radio stations in the same markets. The GRN reaches a population of over 26,000,000 souls.
“Now, working with St. Valentine’s Catholic Radio (SVCR) President Dale Artho and it’s Board of Directors, the six stations of SVCR will become a part of the GRN family,” said Shaun W. Rice, director of Mission Development for GRN. “We are so thankful to carry on the legacy and work started by SVCR to bring Catholic Radio to the Texas Panhandle. You can expect the same wonderful Catholic programming that you have come to know, love, plus a few new shows. Please check out GRNonline.com for more information or to listen live and you can download the GRN APP and take the GRN with you everywhere you go.”