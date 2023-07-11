New School Year Begins Thursday, Aug. 10

Amarillo—Thursday, Aug. 10 marks the start of the 2023-24 school year for Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo. Here are thumbnail previews from all five diocesan Catholic Schools.
Holy Cross Catholic Academy, Amarillo Location: 4110 South Bonham, just north of St. Joseph’s School Phone number: 806-355-9637 Website: holycrossama.org
Registration Information: Registration for the 2023-2024 school year for grades six through twelve is ongoing, according to Craig Logan, Head of School at Holy Cross Catholic Academy. Prospective students are asked to begin the admissions process with one simple application at holycrossama.org/admissions. Students and/or parents can then call the school to set up a tour and an interview with the administration at 806-355-9637.
Welcome to Holy Cross: Sixth grade orientation is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 3:00pm until 5:15 pm, followed by a meeting for sixth grade parents and parents new to HCCA at 5:00. Back To School Night will be the same evening and begin with Knights of Columbus Council #4621 serving hamburgers and hotdogs at 5:30, followed by students and their families having the opportunity to drop off their school supplies and meet the teachers. The evening will wrap up at 7:00. “Our normal office hours resume Monday, July 31 and teachers return for in-service on Tuesday, Aug. 1.” Logan said. “Our first day of school is Thursday, August 10.”
A House System: Holy Cross Catholic Academy is moving to a House System this fall. Everyone on campus, staff included, will be designated to one of four houses, each one representing a saint. The four saints are: St. Teresa of Calcutta, St. Martin de Porres, St. Joan of Arc and St. Juan Diego. These saints were chosen by a survey of the HCCA students. All of the current students have already discovered their houses for this upcoming year.
New to the Family: Holy Cross welcomes six new members to the staff and faculty, including a member of the clergy. Father Avitus Kazi Siriwa will be teaching two of the middle school Theology classes and will celebrate Mass for the student body three Wednesdays of each month. Father Siriwa will continue his responsibilities at St. Mary’s Cathedral and St. Thomas the Apostle Church, both in Amarillo. Chris Christian is the new Social Studies teacher who will also take on a few administrative duties. He comes to HCCA from Hutto and has been a high school and middle school principal. Christian has roots in Amarillo and recently came back home. Stephanie Littlejohn will take over as the orchestra teacher/director. She and her husband, Noah, are both accomplished musicians in the area. Kim Maki joins Holy Cross as the new middle school math teacher and will also teach Art. She comes to the school from Crockett Middle School. Jordan Sapien, a 2012 graduate of HCCA, returns to his alma mater with a background in personal training. He will teach Physical Education (P.E.) and Weight Training classes as well as take on some coaching duties. Tiffany Williamson will teach a social studies class for HCCA. She is involved in the Little Mustangs teams and is also an HCCA parent. Veronica Mullen is transitioning to the Campus Minister position and will take on the responsibility of teaching all of the high school Theology classes as well as take charge of a new Mustangs Apostles Club, which will be known as The MAC. Logan will be teaching two leadership development classes this year, one for middle school and one for high school. The course is called Leadworthy, which develops critical, life-changing skills, including taking personal responsibility, students expressing themselves well and making good decisions when problems arise. “I am excited to teach this course!” he said. “It’s based on a program called Capturing Kids’ Hearts which has played a major role in my personal outlook on education as a whole and how we look at and treat ourselves and each other in society.” Angi Seidenberger, who serves as HCCA Operations Manager, will take over the varsity Girls’ Basketball team. Britney Miguel will be coaching the middle school Girls’ Volleyball team.
Returning Faculty: In addition to Mullen, Seidenberger and Logan, returning faculty at Holy Cross includes: • Tim Gallegos, High School Math and Athletic Director; • Donna Kerr, High School/Dual Credit English, Capstone and Speech Coach; • Cassy Summerlin, High School/Dual Credit Science; • Sara Garcia, Middle School Science and Seventh Grade Math; • Lynette Rickwartz, Computer Technology, Sixth Grade Technical Skills, Registrar; • Landree Steadman, Choir Director and Library Media Specialist; • Jessica Huerta, Soul Core; • Dollie Henderson, Middle School and High School English, Yearbook; • Stacy Wilhelm, Senior English, Quantum Growth, Creative Writing, Personal Finance; • Cindy Irlas, Campus Clerk; • April Fetterman, Administrative Assistant; • Miechele Ronquillo, Marketing and Development Director; • Zach Zuniga, School Counselor; and, • Joe Bosquez, Maintenance. St. Joseph’s School, Amarillo Location: 4118 South Bonham, in between St. Joseph’s Church and Holy Cross Catholic Academy Phone number: 806-359-1604 Website: stjosephamarillo.com Email:[email protected]
Registration Information: Registration for the 2023-2024 school year for Pre-K through fifth grade is ongoing. Prospective families are asked to begin the registration process by filling out the admission application at stjosephschoolamarillo.com/admissions. Parents may contact the school to set up an appointment for school tours at 806-359-1604.
Theme for 2023-2024 School Year: The theme for the school year will be Love. “The theme of Love encompasses Love for our students, love for our teachers, love for our school and love for our parish community,” said St. Joseph’s principal Patricia Martinez.
Class and Content Area: Martinez is looking forward to Phase 1 of the new school model. “The new school model is a micro-school model, a concept many Catholic schools across the nation have adopted,” she said. “This model focuses on multi-level learning allowing students to take ownership of their learning in a student-led classroom while teachers individualize their students’ learning following Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) standards, whole group teaching and facilitation of small-group learning. I am confident in Caryn Hawkins’ ability to lead this new model in the first multi-level classroom at St. Joseph’s. The multi-level classroom will consist of incoming first and second grade students. “The blueprint for phase 1 of our micro-school model will be Pre-K, Kindergarten and third grade will all be self-contained. First and second grades will be multi-level self-contained and fourth and fifth grades will be departmentalized.”
New to St. Joseph’s School: Martinez is welcoming three new faculty members. Monica Weathersbee is the new kindergarten teacher, Marin Bullock will teach fourth and fifth grade English Language Arts and Reading and Social Studies and Janet Nabors is the new Spanish teacher. They join the returning faculty of: • Patricia Martinez, Principal; • Amanda Almanza, Administrative Assistant; • Angie Warren, Business Manager; • Miechele Ronquillo, Marketing Director; • Tori Reynolds, Pre-Kindergarten; • Caryn Hawkins, First and Second Grade; • Eufemia Rayos, Third Grade; • Emily Grandmaison, Music; • Ginny Rich, Child Nutrition Director; • Judi Correa, Cook; and, • Mariana Fragaso, Custodian. The search continues for a fourth and fifth grade math and science teacher and a part-time Physical Education (P.E.) teacher, according to Martinez.
Upcoming Events: The annual School Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 21 from 1:00pm to 7:00pm. Later this fall, St. Joseph’s School will participate in the 17th annual Catholic Schools Sweepstakes, sponsored by Catholic Life Insurance.
St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo Location: 1200 South Washington Phone Number: 806-376-9112 Website: stmarysamarillo.org
School Scripture for the School Year: The school scripture for St. Mary’s Cathedral School, Amarillo, according to principal Lydia O’Rear is, “Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, until the end of the age.” (Mt 28:19-20) “This year at SMCS we will continue our mission of forming families for an eternity by focusing on how together we can be confident in sharing the Gospel with others,” O’Rear said. “With a continual focus on maintaining high quality and rigorous academics, there will be the addition of several specials this year. Students will continue to learn keyboarding skills, music, physical education, STEM and attend library. This year, students will be further enriched with art class and their faith deepened with Education in Virtue.”
Enrollment Information: Enrollment at St. Mary’s Cathedral School has increased nearly 30% from the 2021-2022 school year to 2022-2023, according to O’Rear. “We anticipate full classes by the time school begins on Thursday, Aug. 10,” she said. “As we speak, there are a few spots left in both the three-day and five-day Montessori Preschool. All grade levels in elementary Kindergarten—Grade Five have seats, but the amount of seats will vary by grade based on enrollment. Enrollment is continuous until seats are full.”
New to St. Mary’s: Seven new or returning faculty will be on board for the 2023-24 school year, according to O’Rear. They include: • Molly Barnes, who returns as Librarian after a brief break; • Veronica Becerra, who comes to St. Mary’s from Pampa and will teach second grade; • Michelle Correa, who returns after taking time off with her children; • Callie Conner, who will teach English, Language Arts and Reading (ELAR) for grades four and five and comes to St. Mary’s from River Road; • Hattie Johnson, who will teach Kindergarten, after taking a few years away from the classroom; • Kim Lackey, who will teach Physical Education (PE) after recently retiring from a principalship; and, • Missy Musick, who will serve as Inclusion Support Teacher for grades three through five, after many years of service at St. Joseph’s School, Amarillo.
The new staff will join the returning faculty of: • Lydia O’Rear, Principal; • Jeanna Ortiz, Secretary; • Kathy Walker, Business Manager; • Brianna Barreras, Kindergarten • Angela Gladman, First Grade; • Amy Monroe, Third Grade; • Kevin Metzler, Art/Education in Virtue; • Makayla Smith, Fourth and Fifth Grade Math/Science; • Jordan Carrasco, First Grade; • Jannett Camarillo, Instructional Specialist; • Regina Phillips, Ashley Leake, Kate Beckham and Emma Beckham, Montessori; • Sarah Dawes, Belinda Houlihan, Julie Wodtke and Michaya Acker, Montessori Assistants; • Luisa Jimenez, Cafe Assistant; • Pat Alfaro, Cafe Manager; • Elaine Gomez, Custodian; • Debbie Gonzalez and Laura Scott, Paraprofessionals; • Kelsey Morgan, Special Education/SPICE; and, • Mother Angela Marie Ricigliano, ACK, Catechesis of the Good Shepherd. Carnival Time: The St. Mary’s Cathedral School Fall Carnival is set for Saturday, Oct. 14. Tickets for the Carnival Drawing will go on sale in mid-August and can be purchased in the St. Mary’s School Office or from any student at the school. “There is no admission charge for Fall Carnival and there is something for everyone—from the Mexican Cafe to Carnival games, bouncers and more,” said O’Rear. “All proceeds from the Carnival Drawing tickets (winner can win up to $20,000 in the form of a VISA gift card!) and Carnival go directly to benefit St. Mary’s Cathedral School.”
St. Anthony of Padua School, Dalhart: Location: 410 East 13th Street Phone number: 806-244-4811 Website: stanthonydalhart.com Registration Information: Registration for the 2023-2024 school year continues at St. Anthony of Padua School, with spaces still available in all grade level classrooms, according to Principal Shay Batenhorst. Registration information can be accessed on the school’s website, stanthonydalhart.com. The school office will open from 9:00am to 1:00pm, beginning Monday, July 31.
At Your Service: St. Anthony of Padua Schools welcomes back the following staff for the 23-24 school year: • Shay Batenhorst, Principal; • Nikki Smith, Pre Kindergarten; • Jackie Arroyo, Kindergarten; • Jordan Clark, First and Second Grade; • Sarah Hininger, Social Studies/Science Fourth-Sixth Grade; • Paige Davis, Math Fourth-Sixth Grade; • Lucy Lawson, ELAR Fourth to Sixth Grade; • Jennifer Lopez, Secretary; • Joanna McGaugh, Technology Director; • Virginia Cendejas, Spanish, Student Technology and Music; • Makayla Abla, Interventionist; • Josie Granados, Pre-K aide; and, • Chance Helms, Physical Education/Health. St. Anthony of Padua School also welcome two new staff: • Olivia Olvera and Beatriz Rivero, as the school opens a bilingual Pre Kindergarten classroom.
Important Dates: Dates for St. Anthony of Padua School parents to put on the calendar include: • Back to School Parent University on Monday, Aug. 7; • Back to School Social on Wednesday, Aug. 9; • First Day of School on Thursday, Aug. 10; • First Home School Association Meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19; and, • 42nd annual Oktoberfest and Auction, Sunday, Oct. 15.
St. Anthony’s School, Hereford Location: 120 West Park Ave. Phone number: 806-364-1952 Website: stanthonysaints.com Registration Information: St. Anthony’s School is filling up fast in grades K4 through Second Grade. There are still available spots for students in grades three through five. For additional information or to register this month, please contact school principal Linda Gonzalez at 806-364-1952 or download an enrollment/registration packet from the school’s website, stanthonysaints.com. The school office is closed this month and Gonzalez will be available by appointment only. St. Anthony’s School will reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Theme for the 2023-2024 School Year: Gonzalez said the theme for the new school year is “Just so, your light must shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your heavenly Father.” (Matthew 5:16) “As Christians, we are meant to be a light for others,” she said. “May our light shine and give hope to others in their path. When we shine our light, we become the symbol of hope and goodness in a world where that’s rare. To be the light in someone’s life is ultimately the best thing we can do for anyone. It’s simply a smile, a genuine compliment, being a friend or simply just being a good listener. By letting our light shine, we help others fight their battles, even without knowing it. Both Father Grant Spinhirne, our pastor at St. Anthony’s Church, and I are excited about the upcoming school year.”
At Your Service: Gonzalez is excited that her staff will be returning for the new school year. The staff consists of: • Linda Gonzalez, Principal; • Maria Gonzalez, Secretary; • Danielle Kahlich, K-4; • Bridget Maldonado, K-5; • Destiny Rivera, First Grade; • Yvette Alaniz, Second Grade; • Lesley Lomas, Third Grade; • Delores Murillo, Fourth Grade; • Diane Stokes, Fifth Grade; • Elaine McNutt, Religion/Marketing Director; • Susan Hicks, Librarian; • Amy Yosten, Technology Lab; • Aida Niño, Counselor; • Diana Guerrero, Physical Education (PE); • Rocio Ochoa, K-4 Para and Extended Day; • Susan Shaw, Music; • Cynthia Rolley, Tutor; • Delia Garcia, Cafeteria Manager; • Juanita Chavez, Cafeteria Assistant; and, • Leticia Guerrero, Custodian.
Coming Attractions: Some events scheduled this year at St. Anthony’s School include: • Back to School Night, on Wednesday, Aug. 9; • Grandparent’s Week, Monday, Sept. 11 through Friday, Sept. 15; • The annual Gala, on Saturday, Oct. 7; • Children’s Business Fair, Saturday Dec. 2; • Catholic School Week, Sunday, Jan. 28 through Saturday, Feb. 3. Opening Mass on Jan. 28 at St. Anthony’s Church; closing Mass on Sunday, Feb. 4 at San Jose Church; • Annual PTO Auction, on Sunday, March 3; • Shadow stations, Friday, March 22; and, • Seder Meal on Thursday, March 28.