News At The Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center

Annual Shiraz For A Cause Aug. 19

Amarillo—The annual Shriaz for a Cause to benefit the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, will take place Saturday, Aug. 19 from 7:00pm to 10:30pm in the courtyard at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring.



The evening will include a live auction, featuring a painting by noted Catholic artist Jack Sorenson, dancing to music by Patrick Swindell and Esquire Jazz, a silent auction, casino tables, heavy Hors d’oeuvres and a wine pull.



A limited number of tickets are available at $50 per person. RSVP’s are requested by Monday, Aug. 14. The Retreat Center is also offering a number of packages, including:

• The Chardonnay Package for $50, which is one ticket to the event;

• The Cabernet Package, for $75, which include one event ticket, one raffle ticket and one wine pull ticket; and,

• The Champagne Package, for $100, which includes one event ticket, two raffle tickets, overnight accommodations at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, Morning Mass on Sunday, Aug. 20 and breakfast.



For additional details, please contact Linda Astuto at the BDRC, 383-1811.



Catholicism 101 This Fall

Amarillo—The Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center will offer Catholicism 101 with Jeff Cavins on Monday evenings at 6:30 this fall, beginning Sept. 18 and running through Nov. 20.



Facilitating this DVD series will be BDRC executive director Linda Astuto.

Cost of the course is $30 per person and the deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 1.



Jeff Cavins is recognized both nationally and internationally as an exciting public speaker who has a deep love for Jesus Christ and who communicates his zeal with clarity and enthusiasm. Cavins explains the basics of Catholicism in this series, drawing upon both the Bible and the Catechism of the Catholic Church.



For additional information or to register for the course, please contact Astuto before Sept. 1 at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 383-1811.



