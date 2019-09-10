News Digest

Due to a lack of space in the Sept. 15 issue of
The West Texas Catholic, a number of items did not run in that issue. Here are those stories. Many of these stories are scheduled to run in the Sunday, Oct. 6 issue of
The West Texas Catholic:
Thematic Retreat Training Scheduled Amarillo—Training for Thematic Retreats for the 2019-2020 school year in the Diocese of Amarillo will take place Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9:30am to 6:30pm at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24
th Ave.
The training is for those 18 and older who seek an opportunity to minister to the young church during the school year, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman.
The training will be followed by Safe Environment Training from 7:00 to 9:00. Learn more by contacting Guzman at 383-2243, ext. 118.
Next Pax et Bonum: Monday, Oct. 7 Panhandle—The School Sisters of St. Francis will offer a
Pax et Bonum evening Monday, Oct. 7 from 6:30 to 8:00 in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Sancta Maria Convent, 119 Franciscan Way.
Pax et Bonum (Peace and All Good), is an opportunity for the School Sisters of St. Francis to share the beauty of Franciscan Spirituality and a taste of the prayer life that helps to keep them grounded and centered in Christ, according to Sister Mary Ana Steele.
“Peace and joy are the central components of the Franciscan charism,” she said. “‘
Pax et Bonum’ is the traditional Franciscan welcome and farewell. St. Francis of Assisi used it, and often began and ended his sermons and letters with the phrase. If there is one thing that people are hungry for in our day and time, it's peace and a sense of the goodness that still exists and thrives in the lives of those devoted to living a prayerful life. Building an intimate relationship with Jesus is the secret to peace in the midst of anything life can throw at us.”
There will be a brief talk on Franciscan Spirituality with Adoration and the opportunity to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation. A social period will end the evening.
For additional information, please call Sancta Maria Convent at 806-537-3182.
Women’s Prayer Brunch Set For Oct. 12 Amarillo—All women throughout the Diocese of Amarillo are invited to attend the first Women’s Prayer Brunch of the 2019-20 school year, set for Saturday, Oct. 12.
The brunch, sponsored by Amarillo Rejoicers, will be served from 9:45am to 11:30am at the Amarillo Club on the 30
th floor of the First Bank Southwest Towers at 600 South Tyler.
Disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ Sister Elizabeth Ann Dockery and Dr. Meganne Walsh will present a talk, Teach Us To Pray.
In addition to brunch, the morning will include prayer and worship, testimony and teaching as well as individual prayer for those in need.
For the fifth year, the Prayer Brunch is a ticketed event, according to Dr. Walsh. Tickets are $15.00 each and can be purchased in one of four ways:
• At Top of Texas Catholic Superstore in the Signature at 2500 South Coulter;
• At A Little Off The Top Hair Salon at 2710 Civic Circle;
• At Dr. Walsh’s office at 716 North Polk; and,
• Online at
www.facebook.com/amarillo.rejoicers.
Tickets purchased through the U.S. mail or online can be picked up the day of the brunch at a will call table. The deadline to RSVP for the brunch is Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Rosary Rally Fundraiser Underway Amarillo—Tickets are being sold for an opportunity to win a framed work of art by Jack Sorenson as part of a fundraiser for the seventh annual America Needs Fatima Rosary Rally at St. Thomas the Apostle Church.
The print of Our Lady of the Holy Eucharist—Queen of the Llano Estacado was donated by Sorenson and his wife Jeanne. The print is matted, framed, topped with non-glare glass and is signed by Jack Sorenson. The drawing for the painting will take place at the conclusion of the Rosary Rally Saturday, Oct. 12.
Tickets for the fundraiser are $5.00 each or five for $20.00 and can be purchased at Top of Texas Catholic Superstore, in the signature at 2500 South Coulter. Tickets can also be purchased after all weekend Masses the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter.
For additional information about the seventh annual America Needs Fatima Rosary Rally or the Rosary Rally fundraiser, please contact Rosalinda Sisneros at 681-3185. The Rosary Rally begins at noon on Oct. 12. The winner of the Sorenson print will be notified by telephone.
Annual Dalhart Brawt Trot Dalhart—Friday, Oct. 4 is the early registration deadline for the eighth annual Brawt Trot, sponsored by the Youth Group at St. Anthony of Padua Church. The event is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 19, beginning at 9:00am in the south parking lot of People’s Church at 1929 Apache Drive.
Registration fee is $20.00 per person, according to event spokesperson Renae Lenz. The registration fee after Oct. 4 will be $25.00 per person.
All proceeds from the run will benefit a number of youth conferences attended by St. Anthony of Padua youth during calendar year 2020. Registration forms are available at the parish office at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 1306 Oak Avenue or on the parish website at
www.stanthony-dalhart.org., in the calendar portion under the News and Events tab.
For additional information or to request a registration form by email, please contact Lenz at 806-333-4567 or Kelly Sessions at 806-346-2315.
Turkey And Chicken Dinner Oct. 20 Amarillo—The annual Turkey and Chicken Dinner, sponsored by St. Martin de Porres Church, will be served Sunday, Oct. 20 from 11:00am to 3:00pm at the parish hall, located at the corner of NW 16
th and Adams.
Adult meal tickets are $10.00 each and $5.00 each for children 12 and under. The menu will include turkey, chicken, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, salad, hot roll, homemade desserts and a drink.
Raffle tickets are on sale now, with a large selection of raffle items to be given away during the dinner, according to parish spokesperson Holly Solchenberger. Tickets are $2.00 each or three for $5.00. To purchase tickets or for more information about the dinner, contact Solchenberger at 290-6890.
Pampa Drive-Thru Dinner Nov. 3 Pampa—Knights of Columbus Council #2767 at St. Vincent de Paul Church will host its sixth annual Drive-Thru Polish Sausage Dinner Sunday, Nov. 3 from 10:30am to 2:00pm at the Columbus Home Association, formerly the Knights of Columbus Hall at 318 North Cuyler.
Advance tickets are $12.00 each and $14.00 at the pick-up window the day of the meal. Tickets can be purchased from any member of Council #2767 or at the St. Vincent de Paul parish office during regular business hours at 810 West 23rd.
“This meal is drive thru or take out only,” said Tony Resendiz, Grand Knight of Council #2767. “We will not serve this meal in our Council Hall. We encourage folks to drive-thru and purchase our outstanding polish sausage dinner with all the trimmings and enjoy their meal at home with their families.”
For additional details about the dinner, contact Resendiz at 806-663-1072 or Dr. Jack Albracht at 806-663-1950.
Donations Sought For CCTXP Holiday Baskets Amarillo—The Catholic Charities Hunger Project has many holiday baskets that need to find good homes, according to Jeff Gulde, CCTXP executive director.
“We have clients that are unable to provide a holiday meal for their family members, and the holiday baskets are designed to fill that need,” he said. “With your assistance, we will able to provide ham or turkey and all the fixings to over 600 individuals. Your support will make this a reality.
“The Catholic Charities Hunger Project serve over 500 households struggling with food security each month,” said Maribel Burton, CCTXP Hunger Project Store Manager. “A member of the household must be 55 years and older or disabled to qualify for our grocery store food pantry.”
The deadline to purchase a holiday basket is Friday, Nov. 15.
“We need the donations in a timely manner so we can purchase these necessities and have them ready in time for Thanksgiving,” Gulde said.
For additional information about the CCTXP Holiday Baskets, please contact Gulde or Burton at 376-4571.
“We are also in need of volunteers to sack and carry out groceries on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays,” said Burton.