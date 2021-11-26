News From Holy Cross Catholic Academy

Amarillo—Here’s the latest news from Amarillo’s only Catholic Secondary School:
Seven members of the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Lady Mustang volleyball team were named to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) 1-A District 1 All-District team. Junior Sage “Audee” Seidenberger was the lone Lady Mustang named to the first team, while junior Anna Monroe and freshmen Leah Ramos and Lisbeth Vasquez represented Holy Cross on the second team. Juniors Mia Luna and Bianca Ronquillo as well as freshman Madison Valdez received honorable mention recognition. Seidenberger and Monroe were also named to the TAPPS Academic All-State team. To qualify, students must be named first or second All-District, be a junior or senior and have an accumulative grade average of 90 or above.
For the first time in many years, Holy Cross Catholic Academy will host a basketball tournament. The 2021 Christmas Classic will take place Thursday, Dec. 9 through Saturday, Dec. 11, with all games in the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Event Center at 4102 South Bonham. The round robin tournament begins with two games on Dec. 9, both involving Christ the King High School of Lubbock. In the early game, the CTK girls will take on Lefors at 6:00pm, followed by the Holy Cross Mustangs hosting Christ the King. Four games are on tap Dec. 10. Game one is a girls contest between Kelton and Ascension Academy at 3:00pm, followed by a boys game with Kelton challenging Adrian. Two games follow, beginning approximately at 6:00, with the Ascension Academy girls battling Lefors, followed by Holy Cross and Adrian in boys action. Six games are scheduled Dec. 11, with the first four games of the day featuring Christ the King High School. The CTK girls open play at 11:00am against Ascension Academy, with the CTK boys clashing with Adrian in the second game of the day. The CTK girls are back on the court at approximately 2:00pm against Kelton, with the same two schools following in a boys matchup. The final two games of the Christmas Classic will feature Kelton, with the girls taking on Lefors, with the finale finding Holy Cross battling the Kelton boys. “At this time, we’re seeking donations for a hospitality room in the form of catered meals, desserts, drinks or monetary contributions,” said HCCA athletic director Tim Gallegos. “If you donate over $100, your company or family name/photo/message will be displayed on the gym monitors during the tournament and the annual Alumni Game on Friday, Dec. 17. You will also receive two passes for the tournament.” For additional information about the 2021 Christmas Classic at Holy Cross Catholic Academy, please contact Gallegos by email at sports@holycrossama.org or at 806-355-9637.
Alumni from Price College, Alamo Catholic High School and Holy Cross Catholic Academy are invited to attend and take part in the annual Holy Cross Catholic Academy Alumni Game, set for Friday, Dec. 17 at the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Event Center, 4102 South Bonham. Doors open at 5:30pm, with a Chic-Fil-A meal being served, consisting of a sandwich, chips, cookie and drink for $10.00. Those planning to eat are encouraged to order their meal online before Monday, Dec. 13 at holycrossama.org/chic-fil-a-meal-alumni-game. A limited amount will be available at the concession stand that evening, according to HCCA athletic director Tim Gallegos. This year, Holy Cross is inviting the third and fourth grade students from both St. Mary’s Cathedral School and St. Joseph School to participate in the Alumni Game. The students will challenge the St. Mary’s and St. Joseph faculties in the opening game of the evening at 7:00. That game will be followed by the Holy Cross varsity Mustang basketball team taking on an alumni team of both men and women, at approximately 8:00. Alumni interested in playing in the games can send an email to sports@holycrossama.org or call the school at 806-355-9637 to have their names put on the alumni all-stars roster. Donations will be accepted in lieu of gate admission.