News From The Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center

Amarillo—News items from the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center: • The January Book of the Month at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center is Spiritual Practices for the Brain by Anne Kertz Kernion. Copies are available at the gift shop and bookstore for $10.95, plus tax. The BDRC has a number of books on a large range of subjects, including prayer, women, contemplation, family and healing. The Bookstore is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and the public is invited to drop by, have a cup of coffee and find a book and gift for yourself or that special someone. Call the BDRC at 383-1811.
• The Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center will offer a Beef Stew and Cornbread To-Go meal Friday, Jan. 29. The meal, which will feed between four and six people, is available for order now, at $40. The meal can be picked up on Jan. 29 between 9:00am and 6:00pm at the Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring. “We encourage people to place their orders early for this meal,” said BDRC executive director Linda Astuto. “You can help us with this by calling the Retreat Center at 383-1811 or going online to bdrc.org/dine-at-defalco. We thank everyone for their continued support of the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center and its mission in the Diocese of Amarillo.”
• Reservations are still being accepted for An Evening for Married Couples, hosted by the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center on Saturday, Feb. 13 at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring, The evening is scheduled to begin at 6:00 with Mass and Vow Renewal for married Catholic couples, led by Bishop Patrick J. Zurek in Holy Family Chapel. Mass will be followed by dinner, dessert and beverages prepared by BDRC Executive Chef Jason Haschke. “We invite couples to make their Valentines extra special by spending the night in one of the Retreat Center’s King Suites and enjoy a gourmet breakfast on Sunday,” said Linda Astuto, executive director of the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center. Cost of the whole package, including overnight lodging and breakfast, is $225. Cost of the evening without the overnight stay is $149. For more details about An Evening for Married Couples or to make reservations to attend, please contact Astuto at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 383-1811, or via email, Lastuto@dioama.org.
• The Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center at 2100 North Spring will host two Fish Fries during Lent. A dinner is set for Friday, Feb. 19 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, while a lunch is scheduled Friday, Feb. 26 from 11:00am to 2:00pm. Both meals are eat-in or carryout, according to BDRC executive director Linda Astuto and all meals will be packaged family style. There will be no drinks available. The meals are $13.00 per person with advance registration or $15.00 per person at the door. For additional information or to make reservations, please contact the Retreat Center at 383-1811 or go online to bdrc.org/fish-fry-2021.
• The Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center will offer a Centering Prayer Retreat Friday, March 5 through Sunday, March 7 at 2100 North Spring. “After enduring a year of life dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, immerse yourself this Lent in prayer and solitude,” said BDRC executive director Linda Astuto. “Centering Prayer is a method of prayer that comes from the Christian Contemplative Tradition. It’s not so much what we do, but what the Holy Spirit does in us that is the gift of this practice. Please make plans to attend this silent weekend retreat and you will be renewed and refreshed in your Faith.” If you are new to Centering Prayer, an information session about the Centering Prayer method will be offered on Friday, March 5 at 6:00pm at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center. Check in for those guests attending the information session will be at 5:30. Those not needing instruction will check in at 6:30. The Retreat will begin at 7:00 on March 5 and conclude at 3:00pm on March 7. Cost of the retreat is $225 per person, which will include the retreat, two nights lodging and five meals on Saturday and Sunday. For additional information or to register, please call the BDRC at 383-1811 or online at bdrc.org/centering-prayer-retreat-1.