Amarillo—Here’s the latest news from the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center:
What began as a presentation on small town America is now a Busy Person’s Retreat. Drawing upon a theology of place, Father Jim Schmitmeyer, diocesan director of the Rural Life Committee, will present Renewal for Small Town America Tuesday, Feb. 1, beginning at 5:30pm at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring. The focus of the program will be on the ways in which God speaks to us through nature and local landscapes, the stories and traditions of small town communities and rural culture. Participants will be given the opportunity to share how they experience grace in their particular localities. The day will conclude with an interactive reflection on how Sunday Mass serves as the beginning and culmination of the grace that unfolds in the lives of Catholics living in the rural areas of the Texas Panhandle. Dinner will be served at 5:30, with the presentation beginning at 6:30. Cost of the evening is $25 per person, or $40 per couple. For additional information, please call the BDRC at 806-383-1811.
An Evening For Married Couples Reservations are still being accepted for An Evening for Married Couples on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring, The evening is scheduled to begin at 6:00 with Mass and Vow Renewal for married Catholic couples, led by Bishop Patrick J. Zurek in Holy Family Chapel. Mass will be followed by dinner, dessert and beverages prepared by BDRC Executive Chef Jason Haschke. Cost of the evening is $149 per couple. For more details about An Evening for Married Couples or to make reservations to attend, please contact Disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ Sister Stella Maris Hamann at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 806-383-1811.