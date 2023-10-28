News From The Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center

Praise And Worship Event Dec. 3 “They that hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar as with eagles’ wings; They will run and not grow weary, walk and not grow faint.” —Isaiah 40:31
The Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center invites everyone involved with education—students, teachers and staffs—to an afternoon of Praise and Worship Sunday, Dec. 3 from 5:00pm to 6:00pm at the Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring. “As we approach the end of the fall semester and the various activities and finals, we feel it necessary to renew our strength,” said Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ Sister Elizabeth Ann Dockery, executive director of the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center. “Everyone, especially teachers and school staffs, as well as students, are invited to the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center to come together in Praise and Worship and Prayer for our students and their needs and intentions.” Praise and Worship Music will be lead by Brandon Finke and his daughters from St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger, who also led It Might Get Loud, a Praise and Worship event at the BDRC last August. “Just come as you are,” said Sister Elizabeth Ann. “There is no cost and pre-registration is not required.” Learn more by calling the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center at 806-383-1811.
Christmas Luncheon Scheduled Shepherds Watch by Night is the theme of the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center’s Christmas Luncheon Friday, Dec. 8. Activities at the Retreat Center at 2100 North Spring begin at 10:00am with a Bake Sale, followed by lunch at 11:30. After lunch, Jim Gardner, music director emeritus at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Amarillo, will lead a program consisting of Marian Hymns and a Christmas sing-a-long in the Holy Family Chapel. Tickets for the luncheon are $35 per person and can be purchased online at bdrc.org, or at Top of Texas Catholic SuperStore in the Signature at 2500 South Coulter. For those wishing to purchase tickets for the Christmas Luncheon, the Advent Women’s Prayer Brunch or the Busy Person’s Advent Retreat, all taking place at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, tickets for all three or any one of these events can be purchased at Top of Texas Catholic SuperStore. Those who would like to be involved as a table hostess or would be willing to bring something to sell in the bake sale are encouraged to contact Sister Elizabeth Ann Dockery, DLJC, at 806-383-1811 or by email, [email protected].
Advent Busy Person’s Retreat The Challenge of Juggling Faith, Family and Work is the focus of a presentation by Joshua Raef during an Advent Busy Person’s Retreat Monday, Dec. 11 at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring. “In the midst of the hustle and bustle of life, trying to keep our eyes always on the Lord can be challenging,” said Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ Sister Elizabeth Ann Dockery, executive director at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center. “You're invited to attend the Advent Busy Person's retreat to receive inspiration on how to gain balance in your life. Good food, good fellowship and prayer won't disappoint.” A native of Amarillo, Joshua Raef started working at Chick-Fil-A at the age of 15. He took a break to attend the seminary for two years before resuming his employment with Chick-Fil-A. In 2007, Raef became the owner/operator of the store in Westgate Mall and in Aug. 2011 opened the Georgia Street location. He now lives in Nazareth with his wife Erica and their six children. The family attends Holy Family Church, Nazareth. The retreat begins at 11:30am with lunch and is expected to conclude by 2:00pm. In addition to lunch and Raef’s presentation, there will be Praise and Worship, Adoration and Prayer. Reservations are requested and can be made at bdrc.org/busy-persons-retreat. For those wishing to purchase tickets for the Advent Busy Person’s Retreat, the Christmas Luncheon or the Advent Women’s Prayer Brunch, all taking place at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, tickets for all three or any one of these events can be purchased at Top of Texas Catholic SuperStore. The deadline to make reservations for the Advent Busy Person’s Retreat is close of business on Thursday, Dec. 7. For additional information, please call the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center at 806-383-1811.