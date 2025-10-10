News from the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center

Christmas Luncheon Amarillo—Angels We Have Heard on High is the theme of the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center’s Christmas Luncheon Friday, Dec. 12. Activities at the Retreat Center at 2100 North Spring begin at 10:30am with an opportunity to shop the silent auction and the bake sale. Lunch is set to be served at 11:30. Tickets for the luncheon are $40 per person and can be purchased online at bdrc.org. Those who would like to be involved as a table hostess or would be willing to bring something to sell in the bake sale are encouraged to contact Sister Elizabeth Ann Dockery, DLJC, at 806-383-1811 or by email, [email protected].
Advent Women’s Prayer Brunch Amarillo—An Advent Women’s Prayer Brunch, sponsored by Amarillo Rejoicers, will be offered Saturday, Dec. 13 from 10:00am to noon at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring. As in the past, the Prayer Brunch will be a ticketed event. Tickets are $20.00 per person and can be purchased online through the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center website, bdrc.org, or at Top of Texas Catholic Superstore in the Signature at 2500 South Coulter. Tickets will be available until Wednesday, Dec. 10. Seating is limited. Doors for the breakfast will open at 9:00. For more details about the Dec. 13 Advent Women’s Prayer Brunch, please call the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center at 806-383-1811.