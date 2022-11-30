News From the Diocesan Youth Office

Final God Squad Meeting Of 2022 Amarillo—The final God Squad meeting of 2022 is set for Sunday, Dec. 18 from 3:30pm to 5:00pm at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave.
God Squad meetings are open to youth in high school. Requirements for membership, according to God Squad director Cristina Ayala include: • Being excited for the Lord; • Being in front of crowds; • Being energetic and entertaining; • Being friendly; • Being in skits, if needed; • Leading chants; • Assisting with Liturgy; • Doing “gopher” or behind the scenes work; • Doing clean-up, as needed; and, • Setting a Christ-like example for others.
For more information or to be a member of God Squad, please call Ayala at 806-338-1544.
Comprehensive Youth Ministry 101 In Borger Rescheduled Borger—A Comprehensive Youth Ministry 101 workshop at St. John the Evangelist Church has been rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 11. The workshop will be offered from 10:00am to 5:00pm at St. John the Evangelist Church, 201 St. John’s Road.
Those planning to attend are asked to register by Wednesday, Feb. 8.
“Comprehensive Youth Ministry 101 is open to all youth ministry contacts, the Core Team and other youth ministry leaders, whether it be junior high and senior high DRE’s, Quinceañera Ministry, RCIA or other ministries,” said Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman. “This workshop helps parish leaders come to fuller understanding of comprehensive youth ministry as outlined in Renewing the Vision: A Framework for Catholic Youth Ministry (USCCB, 1997). The workshop explores the ways that a parish can effectively minister to young people within the context of the parish, including the family and wider community.
“While this gathering is for any youth ministers, contacts and core team members, it is also beneficial to anyone involved in youth ministry. We invite everyone to attend and to get more involved with the youth in their parish.”
For more details about Comprehensive Youth Ministry 101, please contact Guzman at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-383-2243, ext. 118, or via email, oguzman@dioama.org.