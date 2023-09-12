News From The Diocesan Youth Office

Amarillo—The Diocesan Youth Office is in need of volunteers to help assist with youth retreats during the 2023-24 school year, according to diocesan youth director Oscar Guzman. For those in need of training, the Diocesan Youth Office is offering a Day of Training Saturday, Sept. 23, beginning at 9:00am at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave. “The Diocesan Youth Office conducts Thematic and Confirmation Retreats throughout the Diocese of Amarillo,” he said, “and we are seeking high school teens and youth adults that can help with one or more retreats, according to their gifts and talents. Retreat ministry information is available for those interested in serving the young church.” Guzman added that those who feel called to help lead in praise and worship, keynote presentations, leading small groups, coordinating fun activities, leading prayer services and/or assist in the background with digital background and lighting are needed. “You can make a difference in the lives of the young church,” Guzman said. “At this time, there are two Thematic Retreats and two Confirmation Retreats booked, and additional retreats are expected to be booked later this fall. If you feel called, please join us for this training day on Saturday, Sept. 23.” Find out more about the training by contacting Guzman at 806-383-2243, ext. 118 or via email, [email protected].
Amarillo—Tickets for a drawing to benefit the 2024 Diocesan Catholic Youth Conference (DCYC) and the World Youth Day 2027 delegation representing the Diocese of Amarillo are now available. Tickets are $10.00 each and the drawing will take place on Pope Francis’ birthday, Sunday, Dec. 17, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman. The top prize in the drawing are two tickets to the Detroit Lions/Dallas Cowboys game Saturday, Dec. 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The tickets include a $100 hotel gift card and a $50 restaurant gift card. Second prize is a Quest2 Virtual Reality Headset and third prize is a HP 14” laptop. Fourth prize is a Yeti 35 Cooler, fifth prize are Beats wireless headphones and sixth prize is a Roku streaming device. Tickets for the drawing can be purchased online at covenantteen.com/annual-raffle by using a credit card or Venmo. Tickets can also be purchased in the Diocesan Youth Office at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave. during regular business hours. “Those that are interested in attending World Youth Day 2027 in Seoul and would like to begin raising funds for the pilgrimage are asked to contact the Diocesan Youth Office,” said Guzman. “You do need to pre-register for World Youth Day at amarillodiocese.org/registration-process. For those graduating in 2027, this would be a great senior trip. We encourage you to pre-register now and start fundraising. You can get more details at amarillodiocese.org/wyd-fundraiser.” For additional information about the drawing or to purchase tickets, please contact Guzman at 806-383-2243, ext. 118.