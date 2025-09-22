News from the Diocesan Youth Office

Youth Mini-Rallies Scheduled Dumas/Groom—Diocesan youth in the North Deanery and East Deanery of the Diocese of Amarillo are invited to attend Youth Mini-Rallies scheduled in the next several weeks. Sts. Peter and Paul Church at 915 South Maddox, Dumas, will be the site of a Youth Mini-Rally for the North Deanery on Sunday, Sept. 28, which begins at 11:30am in the parish’s Pastoral Center. Cost of the mini-rally is $10.00 per person. Immaculate Heart of Mary Church at 411 Ware Ave., Groom, will host a Youth Mini-Rally for the East Deanery on Saturday, Oct. 18, beginning at 1:30pm. There is no charge to attend the Groom mini-rally. “These mini-rallies will focus on the truth about the truth,” said Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman. “This will include discussions on objective truth vs. subjective truth. We hope youths in the North and East Deaneries of the diocese will join us in Dumas and Groom and be enlightened by the truth during this Jubilee Year 2025 Celebration.” Those youths planning to attend must register with their parish group, according to Guzman. For more details about these two Youth Mini-Rallies, please contact Guzman at 806-383-2243, ext. 118 or via email, [email protected]. Additional information can also be found online at amarillodiocese.org/deanery-mini-retreats or by contacting your parish priest or youth leader.
Tickets On Sale For Youth Fundraiser Amarillo—Tickets are now available for a raffle to benefit the 2026 Diocesan Catholic Youth Conference (DCYC) and the World Youth Day 2027 delegation representing the Diocese of Amarillo. Tickets are $10.00 each and the drawing will take place at 6:00pm on Wednesday, Dec. 10, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman. First prize in the drawing are four tickets to the Los Angeles Chargers/Dallas Cowboys game Sunday, Dec. 21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Second prize is an Apple iPad Air and third prize is a 55” television. Fourth prize is an Apple Smart Watch, fifth prize is a One Cup Keurig Coffee Maker and sixth prize is an Echo Dot. Tickets for the drawing can be purchased online at covenantteen.com/annual-raffle by using a credit card or Venmo. Tickets can also be purchased in the Diocesan Youth Office at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave. during regular business hours. “Those that are interested in attending World Youth Day 2027 in Seoul and would like to begin raising funds for the pilgrimage are asked to contact the Diocesan Youth Office,” said Guzman. “You do need to pre-register for World Youth Day at amarillodiocese.org/registration-process. For those graduating in 2027, this would be a great senior trip. We encourage you to pre-register now and start fundraising. You can get more details at amarillodiocese.org/wyd-fundraiser.” For additional information about the drawing or to purchase tickets, please contact Guzman at 806-383-2243, ext. 118.