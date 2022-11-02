Next God Squad Meeting: Sunday, Nov. 20

Amarillo—Another God Squad meeting will take place Sunday, Nov. 20 from 3:30pm to 5:00pm at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave.
God Squad meetings are open to youth in high school. Requirements for membership, according to God Squad director Cristina Ayala include: • Being excited for the Lord; • Being in front of crowds; • Being energetic and entertaining; • Being friendly; • Being in skits, if needed; • Leading chants; • Assisting with Liturgy; • Doing “gopher” or behind the scenes work; • Doing clean-up, as needed; and, • Setting a Christ-like example for others.
An additional monthly meeting is set for Sunday, Dec. 18. For more information or to be a member of God Squad, please call Ayala at 806-338-1544.