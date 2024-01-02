Next Segment In Faith Formation Course Begins In February

Amarillo—Saturday, Feb. 17 will be the first opportunity to take the Sacraments of Initiation/Sacramentos de Iniciación segment, the next course being offered in the Faith Formation Basic Course, according to School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer, coordinator of Faith Formation for the Diocese of Amarillo.
The Feb. 17 segment at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 810 West 23rd Ave. in Pampa will be presented in English by Father Taylor Elzner, parochial vicar of St. Laurence Church, Amarillo, and in Spanish by Rosa María Zanetti, director of Religious Education at St. Hyacinth Church, Amarillo.
The course will be offered from 9:30am to 12:30pm. Other dates and locations for the Sacraments of Initiation/Sacramentos de Iniciación segment include: • Saturday, Feb. 24, for the South Deanery, at St. Anthony’s Church, 115 North 25 Mile Ave., in Hereford. Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, will lead the English segment and Rosa María Zanetti will facilitate the Spanish segment. • Saturday, March 2, for the East Deanery, at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 915 Maddox in Dumas. Sister María Elena Ferrer will be the instructor for the English segment, with Father Victor Hugo Andrade, parochial administrator at St. Joseph’s Church, Stratford, will present the Spanish portion; and, • Saturday, March 9, for the Central Deanery, at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave., in Amarillo. Father Richard Zanetti, JCL, pastor at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Amarillo, will facilitate the English segment, with Adrian Johnson of St. Ann’s Church, Canyon, serving as instructor of the Spanish segment.
“There is no charge to attend this course,” said Sister María Elena. “All catechists in the Diocese of Amarillo who need this segment are expected to attend. We want to particularly encourage catechists who need this one segment to complete their basic certification to attend. We ask that participants bring a pen, a pad and choose a date that is convenient to them. Make plans to attend this course and receive your certificate of attendance.”
For more information, please contact your parish DRE or Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, coordinator of the Diocesan Office of Faith Formation at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-383-2243, ext. 113.