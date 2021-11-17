Next Thematic Retreat: Saturday, Dec. 18

Amarillo—The second of four Thematic Retreats being offered in the 2021-22 school year is set for Saturday, Dec. 18 at Immaculate Conception Church, Perryton, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman.
The theme of the retreats is Know, Love and Serve God. Costs for these three retreats is $15.00 per person. The retreats will be offered from 9:30am to 9:00pm and are for students in seventh through twelfth grades.
Two additional retreats are scheduled: • Saturday, Feb. 19 at San Jose Church, Hereford; and, • Saturday, April 9 at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, Amarillo.
Guzman said if your parish has yet to book a Thematic Retreat for the 2021-22 school year, there is still time,
“We want to remind deanery youth directors that they can book Deanery retreats through other retreat teams, if that is their intention,” he said. “After this period of COVID-19, this is a good opportunity to remind our youth directors that the Diocese of Amarillo encourages all four deaneries to host two retreats for its youth, or one per cluster, each school year. Each deanery is welcome to invite a team to assist with the retreat, or put a group together from within its own parish. The Diocesan Youth Office continues to assist parishes that would like to host a deanery retreat with $350 for promotion and general assistance.”
To learn more about youth activities and thematic retreats in the Diocese of Amarillo, please go to the diocesan website, amarillodiocese.org. Go to the Ministries header and click Youth Ministry. Once on the Youth Ministry page, look for the submenu’s for Deanery Youth Activities and/or Deanery Retreats. For additional information on hosting a retreat, please contact Oscar Guzman at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-383-2243 ext. 118; via text at 806-670-5278; or via email, oguzman@dioama.org.