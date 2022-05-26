Next World Youth Day Meeting: Saturday, July 9

Amarillo—The next meeting of the diocesan delegation attending World Youth Day 2023 is scheduled Saturday, July 9 from 10:00am to 5:00pm at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave.
At this meeting, of which mandatory attendance is required, a $1,000 payment will be due from members of the diocesan delegation, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman, who added that all pilgrims need to be at $1,300 invested by July 9 to continue with the Diocese of Amarillo delegation. Those planning to attend are asked to bring their favorite snacks, drinks and lunch will be at a local restaurant as part of the formation.
All meetings for the World Youth Day delegation will include formation, which will be an integral step for the WYD pilgrimage, according to Guzman.
“It is highly recommended that all members of our diocesan delegation attend these meetings,” he said. “Formation meetings will be to prepare the mind, body and soul to get the most out of our pilgrimage to Portugal. In addition, we will be doing many activities as a group to prepare us for our journey.”
The delegation is scheduled to meet again on Saturday, Jan. 7, also at the Diocesan Pastoral Center. One additional meeting is scheduled for the group prior to departure for Lisbon.
For additional information about World Youth Day 2023, taking place Tuesday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 in Lisbon, please contact Guzman at 806-383-2243, ext. 118 or via email, oguzman@dioama.org. Additional information can also be found online on the diocesan website, amarillodiocese.org/world-youth-day-portugal.