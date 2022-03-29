Ninth Frühlingsfest Saturday, May 7

Umbarger—St. Mary’s Church will host its ninth Frühlingsfest, or Spring Festival, Saturday, May 7 in the parish hall at 22830 Pondaseta Road.
Tickets are $100 per couple, which includes a German Sausage Dinner with all the fixings, a Reverse Drawing and a Live Auction. All winners will be determined in a reverse drawing, and prizes will be determined by the number of tickets sold, according to Father Grant Spinhirne, parochial administrator at St. Mary’s Church.
For the first time since 2019, there will be a dance during Frühlingsfest. Music will be provided by Young Country.
Proceeds from the evening will benefit St. Mary’s Church. No one under 21 will be admitted, according to Father Spinhirne.
For additional information or to contribute items for a live auction scheduled during the evening, contact the parish office at St. Mary’s Church at 806-499-3531.