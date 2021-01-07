No DCYC In 2021

Home
Decree for Protocols Regarding Coronavirus -19 COVID-19
ENGLISH
ESPAÑOL
Protocols for "Shelter in Place"
ENGLISH
ESPAÑOL
The Memorial of St. Junípero Serra
English Letter
Spanish Letter
Support a Parish
iGiveCatholic
About
Employment
Diocesan Staff
Contact Us
Directions
Parishes
Schools
Departments
A-E
Capital Campaign
A Message from the Bishop
Goals
Parish Updates
Leadership
Ways to Give
Prayer
Frequently Asked Questions/ Preguntas Frecuentes
New Pastoral Center
Catholic Education
Holy Cross Catholic Academy
St. Joseph's Elementary
St. Mary's Elementary
St. Anthony's School - Dalhart
St. Anthony's School - Hereford
Development
Ways to Give
Diaconate
Become a Deacon
Brochures
Registration Form
Diocesan Deacons
Documents
FAQ
Links
DIACONATE NEWS
Contact Information
Engaged Encounter
F-H
Faith Formation
Family Life
Finance
Special Collections
Finance Council Submission
Audit Information
Diocesan Forms
Useful Tax Forms
Human Resources
SCHOOL’S ASBESTOS PROGRAM
2019-2020
2020-2021
DIOCESAN POLICIES GUIDELINES AND FORMS
Field Trip & Hold Harmless Agreements
Fire Prevention Safety Plans Policy
Inflatables Guidelines
Lawn Mowing Policy
Special Events
Diocesan Vehicle Safety Fleet Policy and Forms
INSURANCE ASSISTANCE
INSURANCE POLICIES
2018-2019
2019-2020
2020-2021
PREPAREDNESS
PROPERTY UPDATES AND FORMS
RISK MANAGEMENT
Self-Inspection Checklists
TRIMMING TREES & SHRUBS
Slips, Trips, Falls, and Prevention
STORM SEASON
I-S
More Ministries
A.C.T.S
Knights of Columbus
Council 1450
Council 7840
Prison and Hospital Ministries
Rural Life Committee
Events
Museum & Archives
Newsletter 2018
Newsletter 2013
Newsletter 2014
Newsletter 2015
Newsletter 2016
Newsletter 2017
Newsletter 2019
Print Shop
Diocesan Photos
Register for Flocknote
Diocese of Amarillo
Amarillo - Blessed Sacrament
Amarillo - Our Lady of Guadalupe
Amarillo - Our Lady of Vietnam
Amarillo - St. Francis
Amarillo - St. Laurence
Amarillo - St. Martin's
Amarillo - St. Mary's Cathedral
Amarillo - St. Thomas the Apostle
Borger - St. John the Evangelist
Bovina - St. Ann's
Cactus - Our Lady of Guadalupe
Canadian - Sacred Heart
Canyon - Catholic Student Center
Canyon - St. Ann's
Childress - Holy Angel
Clarendon - St. Mary's
Booker - St. Peter's
Dalhart - St. Anthony of Padua
Dimmitt - Immaculate Conception
Dumas - Sts. Peter and Paul
Friona - St. Teresa of Jesus
Groom - Immaculate Heart of Mary
Gruver - Cristo Redentor
Happy - Holy Name Church of Jesus
Hart - St. John Nepomucene
Hereford - San Jose
Hereford - St. Anthony's
Kress - St. Paul the Apostle
Memphis - Sacred Heart
Amarillo - St. Hyacinth's
Nazareth - Holy Family
Pampa - St. Vincent de Paul
Panhandle - St. Theresa's
Perryton - Immaculate Conception
Shamrock - St. Patrick's
Silverton - Our Lady of Loreto
Spearman - Sacred Heart
Stratford - St. Joseph's
Sunray - Christ the King
Texline - St. Mary's
Umbarger - St. Mary's
Vega - Immaculate Conception
Wellington - Our Mother of Mercy
Tulia - Church of the Holy Spirit
Wheeler - St. Mary's
White Deer - Sacred Heart
Amarillo - St. Joseph's
Stewardship
What is Stewardship
T-Z
Tribunal
Vocations
Support Totus Tuus
Serra Club
Officers
Calendar of Events 2019
Frequently Asked Questions
Prayer for Vocations
Support Our Seminarians
West Texas Catholic
About the WTC
Publication and Deadlines
Youth Ministry
Youth Ministers INFO
General Guidlines
Deanery Thematic Retreats
National Certification Training
Ongoing Retreats
Resources and Links
Service Camps Links
Youth Ministry Training
Comprehensive Youth Ministry Training Course
Online Comprehensive Training 101
Comprehensive Training Page 2
Comprehensive Training Part 3
Comprehensive Training Part 4
Comprehensive Training Part 5
Deanery Youth Activities
East Deanery Activities
South Deanery Activities
North Deanery Activities
Central Deanery Activities
Virtual Gatherings
Deanery Retreats
DCYC (aka: Youth Rally)
Group Leaders
Temp Schedule 2020
DCYC Volunteers
Family Registration
Sponsors/Chaperones
Youth Participants
Mass Times- DCYC
National Catholic Youth Conference - NCYC
Deadlines and Cost
Temp Schedule
World Youth Day - Portugal
Delegation Formation
Registration Process
Youth Links
Diocesan Youth Council
DYC Representatives
Meeting Schedule
Scouting
Bishop
Jubilee of Mercy
Faithful Citizenship
More Information
Former Bishops
Bishop's Gala
Submit Your Reservation Request
Bishop's Gala Auction Items
Safe Environment
Circle of Grace
Documents
Diocesan Policy
Documents
Charter for Protection of Children and YP
Spanish - Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People
Report Abuse
Contact Information
Virtus Online
Resources
Diocesan Pastoral Center
Links
Submit Prayer Request
News
Staff Web E-Mail Access
Print Shop
CLERGY MISCONDUCT
Diocese Publishes Names of Priests Accused of Abusing Minors
La Diócesis Emite Lista de Sacerdotes Acusados de Abuso de Menores
|||
iGiveCatholic
Support a Parish
News
Calendar
Parishes
Schools
Contact Us
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Flocknote
Search
Search
Home
Decree for Protocols Regarding Coronavirus -19 COVID-19
Protocols for "Shelter in Place"
The Memorial of St. Junípero Serra
Support a Parish
iGiveCatholic
About
Employment
Diocesan Staff
Contact Us
Directions
Parishes
Schools
Departments
A-E
Capital Campaign
Catholic Education
Development
Diaconate
Engaged Encounter
F-H
Faith Formation
Family Life
Finance
Human Resources
I-S
More Ministries
Museum & Archives
Print Shop
Stewardship
T-Z
Tribunal
Vocations
West Texas Catholic
Youth Ministry
Bishop
Jubilee of Mercy
Faithful Citizenship
More Information
Former Bishops
Bishop's Gala
Safe Environment
Circle of Grace
Documents
Diocesan Policy
Charter for Protection of Children and YP
Spanish - Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People
Report Abuse
Contact Information
Virtus Online
Resources
Diocesan Pastoral Center
Links
Submit Prayer Request
News
Staff Web E-Mail Access
Print Shop
CLERGY MISCONDUCT
No DCYC In 2021
Home
West Texas Catholic
Youth Ministry
January
7
,
2021
Amarillo—
For the second year in a row, there will be no Diocesan Catholic Youth Conference (DCYC).
Amarillo Civic Center officials notified Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman of the cancellation on Jan. 7.
“The DCYC has been rescheduled to Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 1, 2022,” said Guzman.