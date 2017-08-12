Nominations Sought For DCCW Woman Of The Year

Groom—The 81 st annual Fall Convention for the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) will take place two months from now, but a deadline for a major presentation at the convention has been set.



Monday, Sept. 25 is the deadline to nominate candidates for DCCW Woman of the Year. Deanery and Parish presidents have the nomination forms, according to DCCW president Julie Neusch. Along with the nomination forms, a 5x7 photo of the nominee and a biography must be included.



Nominations can be sent to:

Gloria Carlisle

3122 S. Bivins

Amarillo, TX 79103



The annual convention will take place Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and at the Cross of Our Lord Jesus Christ, both in Groom. The theme of this year’s convention is Catholic Women Living the Joy of the Gospel. The DCCW Woman of the Year will be announced at a banquet the opening evening of the convention.



All DCCW members are encouraged to sell advertisements in the convention program. Ads can be sold to businesses in their area, to advertise an upcoming parish dinner or event or to honor a loved one. Ad rates are $100 for a full page, $50 for a half-page and $25 for a quarter page ad. Please send advertisements to Judy Kay Tomlinson, 15401 Bertrand Road, Amarillo, 79108.

