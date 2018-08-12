Nominations Sought For DCCW Woman Of The Year



Groom—The 82 nd annual Fall Convention for the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) will take place two months from this weekend and two deadlines for the convention has been set.



Monday, Sept. 24 is the deadline to nominate candidates for DCCW Woman of the Year. Deanery and Parish presidents have the nomination forms, according to DCCW president Julie Neusch. Along with the nomination forms, a 5x7 photo of the nominee and a biography must be included.

Nominations can be sent to:

Jeannie Friddell

2404 Julian

Amarillo, TX 79102



Tuesday, Sept. 25 is the deadline to nominate officers to be elected at this year’s convention. The president and vice president are elected from the current diocesan board or previous board with the Moderator’s approval. To nominate a candidate for other offices, a written nomination must be sent to a member of the nominating committee prior to the convention. The same holds true for those being nominated from the floor at the convention. Nominations must include a letter of recommendation from their parish priest and can be sent to Friddell.



The annual convention will take place Friday, Oct. 19 and Saturday, Oct. 20 at St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger. The theme of this year’s convention is Catholic Women: Reflecting God’s Joy. The DCCW Woman of the Year will be announced at a banquet the opening evening of the convention.



All DCCW members are encouraged to sell advertisements in the convention program. Ads can be sold to businesses in their area, to advertise an upcoming parish dinner or event or to honor a loved one. Ad rates are $100 for a full page, $50 for a half-page and $25 for a quarter page ad. Please send advertisements to Judy Kay Tomlinson, 15401 Bertrand Road, Amarillo, 79108.

