Nominations Sought For DCCW Woman Of The Year

Amarillo—The 83
rd annual Fall Convention for the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) will take place in just over two months and two major deadlines have been announced.
Thursday, Sept. 5 is the deadline to advertise in the DCCW Convention program. All DCCW members are encouraged to sell advertisements and ads can be sold to businesses in their area, to advertise an upcoming parish dinner or event or to honor a loved one.
Ad rates are $100 for a full page, $50 for a half-page and $25 for a quarter-page ad. Please send advertising requests to Barbara Kline, DCCW Treasurer, at 68 Hunsley Hills Blvd., Canyon, TX 79015.
Wednesday, Sept. 25 is the deadline to nominate candidates for DCCW Woman of the Year. Deanery and Parish presidents have the nomination forms, according to DCCW president Julie Neusch. Along with the nomination forms, a 5x7 photo of the nominee and a biography must be included.
Nominations can be sent to:
Donna Almond
1415 SW 34
th Ave.
Amarillo, TX 79109
The annual convention will take place Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19 at St. Hyacinth Church, Amarillo. The theme of this year’s convention is
Catholic Women: Caring for God’s Creation. The DCCW Woman of the Year will be announced at a banquet the opening evening of the convention.
Registration information for the convention will be featured in the Sunday, Sept. 15 issue of The West Texas Catholic.