Notice From the Diocese of Amarillo/ Noticia de la Diócesis de Amarillo

Please be advised that the Holy See has granted the voluntary laicization of Mr. Orville Blum effective December 17, 2021. The Diocese of Amarillo was formally notified by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith of his laicization on January 19, 2022, and Mr. Blum so acknowledged on February 4, 2022. The reason for Blum’s laicization, though voluntary, was because of several credible accusations of sexual abuse of minors.
Laicization is the process whereby a cleric is officially returned to the lay state. As laicized, Mr. Blum is prohibited from holding ecclesiastical offices, he no longer can present himself as a cleric, serve in any liturgical settings, or wear clerical dress.
Sepan por favor que la Santa Sede ha concedido laicización voluntaria al Señor Orville Blum efectiva el 17 de diciembre de 2021. La Congregación para la Doctrina de la Fe formalmente notificó a la Diócesis de Amarillo de su laicización el 19 de enero de 2022 y el Señor Blum lo reconoció así el 4 de febrero de 2022. Aunque voluntaria, la laicización de Blum se debe a varias acusaciones creíbles de abuso sexual de menores.
La laicización es el proceso por el cual un clérigo regresa al estado laico. Como laicizado, al Señor Blum se le prohíbe tener oficio eclesiástico, no puede presentarse como clérigo, servir en entornos litúrgicos ni vestir como clérigo.