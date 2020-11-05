November At The Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center

Amarillo—There was plenty of activity at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center in October.
It’s not going to slow down in November.
• The Retreat Center has announced its November Book of the Month. “This month’s book is How Big Is Your God, by Paul Coutinho,” said BDRC executive director Linda Astuto. “Copies are available at our gift shop and bookstore for $12.95, plus tax.
“We are blessed to have a number of amazing books on a large range of subjects, including prayer, women, contemplation, family and healing. We are open Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and we invite you to drop by, have a cup of coffee and find a book and gift for yourself or that special someone.”
• The Retreat Center continues to offer a Contemplative Power Hour on Tuesdays, from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Adoration will take place from 11:00 to 11:30, followed by the recital of the Rosary at 11:30 and Contemplative Prayer at noon. There is no charge and those attending are encouraged to stay for the entire time or for a portion.
• To get folks ready for Advent, which begins Sunday, Nov. 29, the Retreat Center is offering an Advent Mini Retreat. School Sister of Notre Dame Sister Marie André Miszewski will present the mini retreat Saturday, Nov. 21. The theme of her talk is Experiencing the Power of Silent Reflection on Advent themes in Preparation for the Celebration of Christmas.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Wednesday, Nov. 18. For additional information or to make advance registrations, please call the BDRC at 383-1811 or go online to bdrc.org/advent-mini-retreat.