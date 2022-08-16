Nuturing Moms 101 At The Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center

Amarillo—The Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center at 2100 North Spring invites all moms to participate in a new and interactive program, Nurturing Moms 101.
Moms of all ages and at any stage of life are welcome to join us, as we explore a variety of topics and discover new ideas about the social, emotional, cognitive, physical and spiritual aspects of our lives.
The educational program will be offered monthly from 9:00am to 10:30am on Wednesday, Sept. 14; Wednesday, Oct. 19; and, Wednesday, Nov. 16.
The focus of the Sept. 14 gathering will be Feelings Matter.
The Feelings Matter program will examine the value and importance of identifying, communicating and managing our feelings in a healthy way.
The guest presenter for Nurturing Moms 101 will be Mary Pepper, who has mentored singles, couples and families for more than 25 years.
For more information about Nurturing Moms 101, please call the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 806-383-1811, or go online to bdrc.org/nurturing-moms-101.