Observations On Catechetical Sunday

Guest Column: Say The Word And My Soul Shall Be Healed By Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND
As we read in the webpage of the USCCB, “Catechetical Sunday is a wonderful opportunity to reflect on the role that each person plays, by virtue of Baptism, in handing on the Faith and being a witness to the Gospel. This year, the Church will celebrate Catechetical Sunday on Sept. 19, and the theme is: Say the Word and My Soul Shall be Healed. Those who the parish community has designated to serve as catechists will be called forth to be commissioned for their ministry.”
Let us reflect on the centurion's beautiful response based on the gospel of Matthew 8:5-8: When He entered Capernaum, a centurion approached him and appealed to him, saying, “Lord, my servant is lying at home paralyzed, suffering dreadfully.” He said to him, “I will come and cure him.” The centurion said in reply, “Lord, I am not worthy to have you enter under my roof; only say the word and my servant will be healed.” Lord, say one word and that will be enough! The Word of the Lord requires our response in Faith. Let us pray to always be attentive to the Word that is proclaimed at Mass, in Holy Scriptures, in the catechetical session, in daily prayer, in the depths of our hearts; the Word which comes to us through a family member or friend, the catechist, the religious, the deacon, priest, bishop and especially in the teachings of the Holy Father, Pope Francis.
The word of the Lord encourages us to hope. Let us pray that we may have such a deep Faith that despite diseases, faults and helplessness the Word of God will heal our soul; will transform us and fill our every moment with hope. The Word of the Lord invites us, impels us, commands us to love, to serve, to be merciful. Mercy, service, love are exceptionally shown when we decide to share with children, youth, adults and seniors that Word that instructs, enlightens, strengthens and heals.
Let us recognized and make known to others the energy, efficacy and tenderness of the Word of God which is sufficient to heal us!
School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer is Coordinator of Faith Formation for the Diocese of Amarillo.