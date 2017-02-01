OCP Choir Mission March 23-25

Amarillo—Internationally known Catholic musicians Bob Hurd and Jaime Cortez will lead a three-day OCP Choir Mission in the Diocese of Amarillo Thursday, March 23 through Saturday, March 25.



“The Choir Mission focuses on the basic precepts of celebrating Eucharistic Liturgy within the parish and will include principles for Liturgical preparation and music selection,” said Father Hector J. Madrigal, pastor of St. Joseph’s Church, Amarillo.



The Choir Mission will begin March 23 with a 7:00pm concert at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington, led by Hurd and Cortez, featuring English-speaking and Spanish-speaking choirs of the Diocese of Amarillo.



Activities continue the following evening with the first of three workshops from 7:00 to 10:00 at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th. The first workshop will focus on the question, What do the Liturgical Documents teach us about our role in the Eucharistic Liturgy? Topics of discussion will include:

• The Documents: Sing to the Lord and Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy;

• Transformation from Musicians and Performers to Ministers and Disciples;

• Appropriate music for the Liturgy;

• Music at Mass: what to sing and when to sing it; and,

• Understanding the rhythm of the Eucharist.



Two workshops are scheduled Saturday, March 25, also at the Diocesan Pastoral Center. The topic of the morning workshop is Preparing Liturgy that invites Participation from the Assembly. Among the subject matter to be covered includes:

• The Liturgical Year, Feasts and Solemnities;

• Planning for Sunday Mass;

• Teaching New Music;

• Understanding the Assembly’s Needs;

• Growing the Parish Repertoire; and,

• Appreciating Different Musical Styles.



The afternoon workshop will focus on Spirituality for Liturgical Musicians and Ministers and include discussion on:

• Praying as Musicians;

• Singing from a God-centered heart;

• Growing in Relationship to God;

• Dealing with Distractions and Discouragement; and,

• Learning to Pray Always.



Bob Hurd has served as a teacher, composer and liturgist in various pastoral and academic settings, including Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, the Franciscan School of Theology in Berkeley and St. Patrick’s Seminary in Menlo Park, Calif. He currently teaches in the Graduate Pastoral Ministries Program of Santa Clara University.



Hurd began composing music shortly after Vatican II when the need arose for new music in the vernacular, music that the whole assembly could sing. Thus began 45 years of composing music for the liturgy. He is also known as an early pioneer of bilingual and multilingual music, with compositions like Pan de Vida and Misa de las Américas. Hurd’s most recent collection was a collaborative project of bilingual music with Eleazar Cortés and Jaime Cortez entitled Gracia y Amor/Grace and Love.



Jaime Cortez is a talented and popular composer, arranger and performer. Born in New York and raised in El Salvador, he is fluent in Spanish and has dedicated a portion of his ministry to promoting better Hispanic liturgies and bringing cultures together for worship. The main instrument for Cortez is guitar, though he is proficient in piano and other string instruments, such as charango, vihuela and bass guitar. Cortez owns a bachelor’s degree in music composition from Arizona State University. He was named Pastoral Musician of the Year in 2016 by the National Association of Pastoral Musicians (NPM).



Cortez is best know for the songs are Rain Down, Somos el Cuerpo de Cristo/We Are the Body of Christ (with Bob Hurd), and Today Our Savior Is Born.

He has released five solo collections with OCP, including Rain Down, Sacramentos, Adviento, Qué Alegría/I Rejoiced and Transformation, his latest.



Additional information on registration and participating in the March 23 concert will be featured in the Sunday, Feb. 19 issue of The West Texas Catholic.

