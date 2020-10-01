October Is Safe Environment Month; With New COVID-19 Protocols

Bishop Patrick J. Zurek has declared “October 2020 as Safe Environment Month. The Diocese of Amarillo is committed to ensure that everyone, especially our children, have the right to be safe, secure and protected from harm, whether sexually, physically, emotionally and/or spiritually, in any and all of our religious institutions”.
Beginning this month, all Parishes and Catholic School must offer Safe Environment Training to every child and youth (all minors under 18 years of age) who attends classes in Catholic Schools, Religious Education Programs and/or children and youth oriented activities. All appropriate Catholic Institutions must make every reasonable effort and, if necessary, multiple efforts to provide opportunities for the children to attend Safe Environment classes. Parents are encouraged to attend those classes.
Circle of Grace curriculum is interactive between the catechist and those students present. Each program has an English and Spanish Language component. Age and grade level appropriate materials, handouts, instructions, dialogue, et al., will be made available to all teachers, catechists and those who train children and youth through their Pastor and/or Faith Formation Director.
Your Pastor, Faith Formation Director, Youth Director and CCD Teachers are responsible for implementation of Safe Environment Training at the parish level. Every parish has access to the materials and resources necessary to ensure compliance and they must have, provide, offer and document safe environment training classes for every age group.
Due to COVID-19 many parishes will be conducting CCD and Sacramental Classes virtually as they will so offer virtually the Circle of Grace program.
Bishop Zurek wishes to offer a special thanks to all Pastors, Principals, Christian Formation Directors/Coordinators, Youth Directors, Safe Environment Coordinators, Trainers, Teachers, Volunteers and Parents who worked so hard and continue to do so, year after year to keep our parishes, schools and Catholic institutions a safe place for everyone, and most especially for our children as we continue to adapt and adjust to the COVID-19 safety protocols.
Deacon Blaine Westlake is Director of Safe Environment for the Diocese of Amarillo. He can be reached at 806-383-2243, ext. 117, or via email, bwestlake@dioama.org.