Amarillo—Friday, Feb. 18 is the deadline for a March Online Confirmation Retreat being offered by the Diocesan Youth Office.
The March retreat is one of four being offered by the Diocesan Youth Office. The first retreat is scheduled later this month.
“Keeping in mind that the in-person retreat is the ideal for the communal aspect it brings to the candidates, the parish may implement this virtual retreat as the Youth Confirmation Retreat,” said Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman. “Candidates must have permission from their pastors, catechetical leader (DRE) or confirmation coordinator/catechist to use this retreat to fulfill the requirement of the Youth Confirmation Guidelines.”
The remaining schedule for these Online Confirmation Retreats: • Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9—deadline to register is Wednesday, March 9; and, • Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15—registration deadline is Wednesday, April 13.
For additional information and to register for any of these four Online Confirmation Retreats, please go online to amarillodiocese.org/confirmation-virtual-retreat. Parishes that need assistance in putting on a Confirmation Retreat are encouraged to go to amarillodiocese.org/booking-deanery-retreats for additional help.