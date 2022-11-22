Amarillo—Tuesday, Dec. 20 is the deadline to register for the first of five Online Confirmation Retreats, being offered by the Diocesan Youth Office in early-2023.
“Keeping in mind that the in-person retreat is the ideal for the communal aspect it brings to the candidates, the parish may implement this virtual retreat as the Youth Confirmation Retreat,” said Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman. “Candidates must have permission from their pastors, catechetical leader (DRE) or confirmation coordinator/catechist to use this retreat to fulfill the requirement of the Youth Confirmation Guidelines.”
The first retreat is set for Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 22. Other retreats and deadlines are: • Friday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 26—deadline to register is Tuesday, Jan. 24; • Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26—registration deadline is Thursday, Feb. 23; • Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 23—deadline to register is Tuesday, March 21; and, • Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21—registration deadline is Wednesday, April 19.
For additional information and/or to register for any of these five Online Confirmation Retreats, please go online to amarillodiocese.org/confirmation-virtual-retreat. Parishes that need assistance in putting on a Confirmation Retreat are encouraged to go to amarillodiocese.org/booking-deanery-retreats for additional help. Guzman can also be contacted at 806-383-2243, ext. 118 or via email, oguzman@dioama.org.