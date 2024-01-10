Amarillo—The second of five Online Confirmation Retreats, being offered by the Diocesan Youth Office this year is scheduled Friday, Feb. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 25. Wednesday, Jan. 24 is the deadline to register for this retreat.
“Keeping in mind that the in-person retreat is the ideal for the communal aspect it brings to the candidates, the parish may implement this virtual retreat as the Youth Confirmation Retreat,” said Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman. “Candidates must have permission from their pastors, catechetical leader (DRE) or confirmation coordinator/catechist to use this retreat to fulfill the requirement of the Youth Confirmation Guidelines.”
Other retreats and deadlines are: • Friday, March 22 through Sunday, March 24—registration deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 21; • Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 21—deadline to register is Wednesday, March 20; and, • Friday, May 24 through Sunday, May 26—registration deadline is Wednesday, April 24.
For additional information and/or to register for any of these five Online Confirmation Retreats, please go online to amarillodiocese.org/confirmation-virtual-retreat. Parishes that need assistance in putting on a Confirmation Retreat are encouraged to go to amarillodiocese.org/booking-deanery-retreats for additional help. Guzman can also be contacted at 806-383-2243, ext. 118 or via email, [email protected].