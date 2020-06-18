Amarillo—The Diocese of Amarillo is teaming up with Franciscan University Catechetical Institute to offer an online program for Youth Leaders, Youth Ministers and Core, according to Oscar Guzman, Diocesan Youth Director,
“The Franciscan University Catechetical Institute is offering two learning tracks,” said Guzman. “One track is a Youth Ministry Track for Youth Leaders and Youth Ministers and the other is a Catechist Core Team Track, for those assisting the Youth Leader.”
The training is divided into six topics:
• Foundation;
• Scripture;
• Method;
• Philosophy;
• Spiritual; and,
• Doctrine.
All topics include advance training, according to Guzman.
“Foundation delves into the Vocation of the Catechist, Jesus: The Christocentricity of Catechesis; The Deposit of Faith: An Introduction to the Catechism and Essential Link between Liturgy and Catechesis,” he said. “The Advanced Part of Foundation includes Magisterial, Conciliar and Catechetical Documents1, Pedagogy of Revelation and the Response of Faith and the Catholic Family: Context of Catechesis.”
For additional information, to receive further details about a sample track or to register, please contact Guzman at 383-2243, ext. 118 or via email, oguzman@dioama.org.