Open House In Dumas Scheduled

Dumas—The public is invited to an Open House for the newly-established Ultrasound Program at Moore Options on Tuesday, Feb. 20 from 5:30pm to 7:00pm at 214 East 5th Street.
“The Open House will include recognition for the donors who made it possible by their generosity for us to purchase two new ultrasound machines,” said Carol Nevarez, parishioner at Sts. Peter and Paul Church and Nurse Manager at Moore Options. “Thanks to their generous gifts, we now have our ultrasound program up and running at both the Dumas and Cactus sites.”
The casual after-hour events will include an on-site tour, with appetizers and beverages.
According to Nevarez, Knights of Columbus Council #5061 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, through many hours of fundraising and legwork, worked with Supreme Council and State Council leaders to match funds to purchase the first ultrasound machine for Moore Options, which was delivered this past November.
“We also had other Pro-Life supporters throughout our area whom we spoke with that helped with raising funds for that machine,” said Nevarez. “Every single person said yes when asked, and that was amazing. We then had the opportunity to apply for a grant through the Children's Miracle Network of Amarillo. We were awarded the grant and were then able to purchase the needed ultrasound machine and trophon unit to clean all the instruments.”
“We have provided over 40 ultrasounds in six weeks to a population that before went without any medical care up until delivery, and are getting women into OBGYN offices before the second trimester sooner. My prayer and hope is that the fact we have a mobile ultrasound unit, we will able to assist mothers and families in rural areas that are not being seen and be able to save more lives than ever.”
Learn more about Moore Options by contacting Nevarez at 806-935-3549 or 806-966-5722.