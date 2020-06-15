O’Rear Named Principal At St. Mary’s Cathedral School

Amarillo—Lydia O’Rear, assistant principal at St. Mary’s Cathedral School the past two years, has been promoted to principal for the 2020-21 school year at the oldest Catholic School in the Diocese of Amarillo.
A native of Dallas, O’Rear has a Bachelors in History and a Masters in Education, both from Texas Tech University and Post-Graduate Principal Certification from Wayland Baptist University in Plainview.
In a Feb. 3, 2019 teacher profile in
The West Texas Catholic, O’Rear was asked why she taught at a Catholic School, compared to a public school…
“I worked in public schools for 12 years and there is a great deal of important work being done in the public school system,” she said. “However, I am so glad I made the choice to work in a Catholic School. I love being able to attend Mass with the children. There is nothing more important than constantly putting God at the center of our lives and being able to talk and learn about our Faith. Teaching and working in a Catholic School gives me the opportunity to spiritually strengthen myself and others. I love the sense of community and family we have at St. Mary’s.”
O’Rear was also asked why Catholic Schools are important…
“Catholic Schools truly strive to develop the child as a whole,” she said. “Helping children be successful academically is important, but the most important thing of all is forming the Faith of our children. We are obligated to apply the teachings of our Faith and demonstrate it in our daily lives in a Catholic School. I am personally deeply grateful for the morals, values and teachings that St. Mary’s has imparted on my own children.”
O’Rear is married to Mark O’Rear and has three children, Grady, Vivienne and Jude O’Rear.
For additional information about St. Mary’s Cathedral School, please call the school at 376-9112.