Our Lady Of Guadalupe Diocesan Celebration

Amarillo—The public is invited and encouraged to take part in the 25th diocesan celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Sunday, Dec. 4.
The multi-cultural celebration begins at 2:00pm, with a pilgrimage starting at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 1210 East 11th, continuing to the Amarillo Civic Center, according to Father Hector J. Madrigal, pastor of St. Joseph’s Church, Amarillo, and event coordinator.
“If you are unable to make the walk you may meet the procession at the north entrance of the Amarillo Civic Center and join the procession from that point,” he said.
Upon the arrival of the procession at the Civic Center North Exhibit Hall at approximately 3:00, Matachines will be performing sacred dances. At 4:00 Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will celebrate Mass, with priests of the Diocese of Amarillo invited to concelebrate with Bishop Zurek. The celebration will conclude with the traditional serving of hot chocolate and sweet bread.
Pope Pius XII declared the Virgin of Guadalupe “Queen of Mexico and Empress of the Americas” in 1945 and “Patroness of the Americas” in 1946. Saint John XXIII invoked her as “Mother of the Americas” in 1961, referring to her as Mother and Teacher of the Faith of All American populations.
For more information about the diocesan celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe or if you would like to participate in the celebration, please contact Deacon Pablo Morales at 806-282-7718.