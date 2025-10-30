Our Lady Of Guadalupe Diocesan Celebration

Amarillo—The public is invited and encouraged to take part in the 28th diocesan celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Sunday, Dec. 7 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
The multi-cultural celebration begins at 2:00pm, with a procession beginning at St. Mary’s Cathedral and continuing around Elwood Park. Matachines will perform sacred dances in the St. Mary’s Sanctuary beginning at 3:00, according to Deacon Pablo Morales of St. Laurence Church, who is coordinating the celebration. At 4:00
Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will celebrate Mass, with priests of the Diocese of Amarillo invited to concelebrate with him. Deacons are also invited to participate in the Mass. After Mass, hot chocolate, champurrado and pan dulce will be served in the Monsignor Francis A. Smyer Activity Center.
“We strongly encourage everyone who is attending to stay for the Mass at 4:00, as we celebrate the Mother of Jesus and Our Mother,” said Deacon Morales. “When we celebrate Mary, we celebrate Jesus.”
Pope Pius XII declared the Virgin of Guadalupe Queen of Mexico and Empress of the Americas in 1945 and Patroness of the Americas in 1946. Saint John XXIII invoked her as Mother of the Americas in 1961, referring to her as Mother and Teacher of the Faith of All American populations.
For more details about the diocesan celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe or if you would like to participate in the celebration, please contact Deacon Morales at 806-282-7718.