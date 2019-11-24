Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass, Event Schedules

Amarillo—Parishes throughout the Diocese of Amarillo have announced schedules for events for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Listed below are the parishes that supplied the Office of Communications with their Mass and activity schedules. Some parishes are planning celebrations for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Sunday, Dec. 8, Wednesday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 15.
A number of parishes have also announced dates for Reconciliation and Penance Services. Those parishes that have announced Reconciliation or Penance Services dates are listed in
BOLD.
Parishes not listed here either failed to report their schedules or are not planning celebrations.
Schedules are subject to change without notice. Please consult your parish bulletin or website for additional details.
AMARILLO Blessed Sacrament: Thursday, Dec. 12, Masses at 7:00am and 7:00pm (both in Spanish)
Our Lady of Guadalupe: Wednesday, Dec. 11, Serenata at 6:30pm; Thursday, Dec. 12, Mass at 7:00pm (Bilingual)
St. Hyacinth: Thursday, Dec. 12, Rosary at 6:30pm, Mass at 7:00pm, (Bilingual), followed with tamales and a program in the Parish Hall.
St. Joseph’s: Thursday, Dec. 12, Mass at 8:15am, Las Mañanitas at 6:30pm, Mass at 7:00pm (Bilingual, English/Spanish), followed with hot chocolate and pan dulce.
St. Laurence: Thursday, Dec. 12, Las Mañanitas at 5:00am, Masses at 6:00am and 7:00pm (both Masses in Spanish)
St. Martin de Porres: Thursday, Dec. 12, Mass at 5:15pm
BOOKER St. Peter’s: Thursday, Dec. 12, Rosary at 10:00pm, Las Mañanitas at 11:00pm
BORGER St. John the Evangelist: Thursday, Dec. 12, Rosary at 5:00am, Las Mañanitas at 5:30am, Marian Procession at 6:00pm, Mass at 7:00pm (Bilingual)
BOVINA St. Ann’s: Thursday, Dec. 12, Mass at 6:00pm (Spanish)
CACTUS Our Lady of Guadalupe: Wednesday, Dec. 11, Las Mañanitas at 9:00pm; Thursday, Dec. 12, Mass at 8:00pm (Spanish); Sunday, Dec. 15, Patronal Celebration, with Mass at noon, followed by dinner, featuring mariachi music.
CANADIAN Sacred Heart: Thursday, Dec. 12, Mass at 7:00pm
CANYON St. Ann’s: Thursday, Dec. 12, Mass at 5:30pm
CHILDRESS Holy Angels:Tuesday, Dec. 3, Penance Service at 7:00pm; Thursday, Dec. 12, Mass at 8:00pm (Bilingual)
DALHART St. Anthony of Padua: Thursday, Dec. 12, Pilgrimage from 7th Street to St. Anthony of Padua Church at 5:00pm, Mass at 7:00pm (Spanish)
DIMMITT Immaculate Conception: Thursday, Dec. 12, Las Mañanitas at 5:00am, Mass at 6:30pm
DUMAS Sts. Peter and Paul: Wednesday, Dec. 11, Serenata at 8:30pm, followed by Mass (Spanish); Thursday, Dec. 12, Mass at 7:30am, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, followed by Mass (Spanish)
FRIONA St. Teresa of Jesus: Thursday, Dec. 12, Mass at 7:30pm (Spanish)
GRUVER Cristo Redentor: Thursday, Dec. 12, Mass at 5:00pm
HAPPY Holy Name of Jesus: Thursday, Dec. 12, Mass at 7:00pm (Bilingual)
HART St. John Nepomucene: Thursday, Dec. 12, Las Mañanitas at midnight, Mass at 6:30pm
HEREFORD St. Anthony’s: Thursday, Dec. 12, Mass at 8:15am
San Jose: Thursday, Dec. 12, Las Mañanitas at 6:00am, Masses at 10:00am and 5:00pm (Spanish) and 7:30pm (Bilingual)
KRESS St. Paul the Apostle: Thursday, Dec. 12, Las Mañanitas at 6:00am; Masses at 8:00am (English) and 7:00pm (Bilingual; Masses at Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia)
MEMPHIS Sacred Heart:Wednesday, Dec. 11, Penance Service at 6:00pm, followed by Mass
PAMPA St. Vincent de Paul: Thursday, Dec. 12, Las Mañanitas at midnight, Masses at 5:15pm (English) and 7:00pm (Spanish)
PERRYTON Immaculate Conception: Thursday, Dec. 12, Las Mañanitas at 5:00am, followed by Rosaries at 6:00am and Noon, Peregrination at 4:30pm, Mass at 7:00pm (Spanish)
SPEARMAN Sacred Heart of Jesus: Thursday, Dec. 12, Mass at 7:00pm
STINNETT St. Ann’s: Thursday, Dec. 12, Rosary at 5:00am, Las Mañanitas at 5:30am, Marian Procession at 6:00pm, Mass at 7:00pm (Bilingual; all at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger)
STRATFORD St. Joseph’s: Thursday, Dec. 12, Mass at 6:00pm (Bilingual)
SUNRAY Christ the King: Thursday, Dec. 12, Mass at 6:30pm
TULIA Church of the Holy Spirit: Wednesday, Dec. 11, Las Mañanitas at 11:00pm; Thursday, Dec. 12, Masses at 8:00am (English) and 7:00pm (Bilingual)
UMBARGER St. Mary’s: Thursday, Dec. 12, Mass at 8:00am
VEGA Immaculate Conception: Thursday, Dec. 12, Mass at 7:30am
WELLINGTON Our Mother of Mercy:Wednesday, Dec. 4, Penance Service at 7:00pm; Thursday, Dec. 12, Mass at 6:00pm
WHEELER St. Mary’s: Wednesday, Dec. 11, Mass at 6:00pm