Overview Of Youth Ministry Workshops

Amarillo—All four deaneries in the Diocese of Amarillo will be hosting an Overview of Youth Ministry (Comprehensive Youth Ministry 101) workshop in August and September.
The workshop assists parish leaders in coming to fuller understanding of comprehensive youth ministry as outlined in
Renewing the Vision: A Framework for Catholic Youth Ministry (USCCB, 1997). The workshop explores the ways that a parish can effectively minister to young people within the context of the parish, including the family and wider community.
According to diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman, the workshop is open to all pastors and associate pastors, deacons, youth ministry coordinators, prospective youth minister leaders, director of religious education, youth ministry teams and volunteers and youth ministry leaders, especially those involved with Quinceañeras, RCIA and Liturgy.
The workshop will be offered:
• Wednesday, Aug. 7, in the North Deanery at St. Joseph’s Church, 515 South Pearl, Stratford, beginning at 5:00pm;
• Wednesday, Aug. 21, in the South Deanery at Immaculate Conception Church, 1001 West Halsell, Dimmitt, beginning at 6:00pm:
• Wednesday, Aug. 28, in the Central Deanery at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter, Amarillo; and,
• Tuesday, Sept. 3, in the East Deanery at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Groom, 411 Ware, Groom.
For additional information, please contact Guzman at 383-2243, ext. 118.