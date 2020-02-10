Parish Lenten Mission March 8-9 In Hereford

Hereford—Go, and Build My House is the theme of a Parish Lenten Mission Sunday, March 8 and Monday, March 9 at St. Anthony’s Church, 115 North 25 Mile Ave.
Writer and lecturer Melissa Nussbaum of Colorado Springs will be the keynote speaker. She will present her talks on March 8 from 3:30pm to 5:30pm and March 9 from 7:00pm to 8:00pm.
“March is the first full month of Lent,” said Nussbaum. “It is a month for realizing and committing to the challenge given us by the Church, the challenge given us by the saints on whose shoulders we stand and in whose footsteps we follow, the challenge to rebuild our lives on the solid foundation of prayer, fasting and almsgiving.
“I have a wooden stool built for me by my grandfather many years ago. It has three legs, and though it is the oldest piece of furniture in my house, it is sturdy. But if a single leg were to be removed it would wobble. It could not hold weight. Think of the challenge of Lent as a three-legged stool, in which each leg — prayer, fasting and almsgiving — unites to become an unshakeable foundation.
“The challenge has not changed. The tools have not changed. The work has not changed. ‘Go, and repair my house, which is falling into ruin.’”
Nussbaum has been married to Martin Nussbaum since 1974 and is the mother of five children and grandmother to 11 children. For more information about the parish retreat, please call the parish office at St. Anthony’s Church at 364-6150.